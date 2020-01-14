Honor 9X is set to launch in India today. Huawei sub-brand Honor is hosting the launch event at 12:30pm (noon) IST in New Delhi. Alongside the Honor 9X, the brand is launching the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i at the venue. The Honor 9X was launched in China alongside the Honor 9X Pro in July last year. Similarly, the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i also debuted in China last year as the latest wearables by the Chinese brand.

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i launch live stream details

Honor is hosting the live stream of the Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, and Honor Band 5i launch in India through its social media accounts and YouTube. The live stream will start at 12:30pm IST. You can also catch the launch live by tapping the play icon on the video embedded below.

Honor 9X price in India (expected)

The Honor 9X price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be similar to what was announced in the Chinese market last year. The smartphone was launched at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, whereas its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i price in India (expected)

Honor hasn't revealed the prices of the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i in India. But similar to the Honor 9X, both wearables are likely to carry price tags in line with what were announced in China last year. The Honor Magic Watch 2 price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for its 42mm variant, and the 46mm version carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,200). However, the Honor Band 5i retails at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,600).

Honor 9X specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9X runs Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Honor 9X has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is likely that Honor may launch a distinct variant over what it launched in China. So stay tuned for official details.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications, features

The Honor Magic Watch 2 has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display on its 42mm variant, while its 46mm model packs a 1.39-inch display. The smartwatch is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC paired with 4GB of onboard storage. Further, it comes with 5ATM water resistance and includes a heart rate monitor as well as GPS support. There are also proprietary features such as eight outdoor and seven indoor sports modes, virtual pace-setter, and sleep disorder diagnosis.

Honor Band 5i specifications, features

Unlike the Honor Magic Watch 2 that comes as a full-fledged smartwatch, the Honor Band 5i is a fitness wristband with a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display. The band packs a 91mAh battery that is claimed to last up to nine days on a single charge. Further, there is 5ATM water resistance. The band has nine sports modes and comes with Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity as well as a 3-axis inertial sensor and a heart rate sensor.