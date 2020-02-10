Technology News
Honor 9X Lite Coming Soon, Teaser Reveals 48-megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup

Honor 9X Lite is also confirmed to support Google Play Store and other Google services

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 14:57 IST
Honor 9X Lite Coming Soon, Teaser Reveals 48-megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Facebook/ George Zhao

Honor 9X Lite will join the company's Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro phones

Honor 9X Lite is going to be the third smartphone in the Huawei sub-brand's Honor 9X range after the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. A teaser poster for the phone that was shared by a company executive has shed some light on what to expect from the new phone. The poster has the text, “XTRAORDINARY PHOTOGRAPHER” and “WITH 48MP DUAL CAMERA” on it. The phone itself has “48MP AI Camera” inscribed adjacent to the two cameras. Separately, the phone has appeared in the official list of the phones that support Google Play Store, thus confirming that Honor 9X Lite will come with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The teaser poster shared by Honor's George Zhao on Facebook shows that the Honor 9X Lite will have a fingerprint scanner on the back and both the power button and volume rocker on the right side. The 48-megapixel camera will most likely be the primary shooter and the secondary camera is expected to be a depth sensor. The flash is also located next to the two rear cameras.

The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were launched in China in July last year as mid-range phones powered by the Kirin 810 processor. It is unknown what processor the Honor 9X Lite will have but rumours suggest it will be either the Kirin 710F or the Kirin 710.

Given the US companies are banned from working with Huawei, it is interesting to see that Honor had managed to get Google Play certification for the Honor 9X Lite. As mentioned, Honor 9X Lite is listed among the Google Play certified devices with three different model numbers, JSN-L21, JSN-L22, and JSN-L23. This means the device should have the Google Play Store and Google apps out of the box, or at the least, support them.

There is no release date for the Honor 9X Lite as of yet but Zhao said on Facebook that it will be available soon.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

