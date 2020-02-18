Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing

Honor 9X Lite is teased to launch soon, but ahead of that, the phone has been spotted online indicating its price, specifications, and design. The phone is listed on a Pakistani website for pre-orders, but its current status is shown as ‘out of stock'. The Honor 9X Lite is listed to carry rear fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup, and Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The phone is also tipped to pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the Pakistani retail site Advance Store, the Honor 9X Lite is listed with a price tag of PKR 31,999 (roughly Rs. 14,700). It is spotted in a single Blue option, and is currently not in stock.

As per an alleged photo shared on the retailer, the phone is seen with a rear fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup on the back, and gradient back panel design.

In terms of the specifications, the retailer claims the Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 10 and feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also listed to include dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor on board. Up front, there is likely going to a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the retailer listing suggests the presence of 3,750 mAh battery in the Honor 9X Lite. The phone also lited to support facial recognition and measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification.

There is no word on when Honor plans to officially unveil the smartphone and whether it will be released in India.