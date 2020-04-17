Honor has unveiled two new smartphones - Honor 9X Lite and theHonor 20E. The Honor 9X Lite shares its specifications with the Honor 8X from 2018 while the Honor 20E seems to shares a lot of its specifications with the Honor 20 Lite from last year. Both phones, Honor 9X Lite and Honor 20E, are powered by octa-core processors and have 4GB of RAM. The Honor 9X Lite packs a dual rear camera setup while Honor 20E comes with a triple camera setup on the back.

Honor 9X Lite price

The Honor 9X Lite reportedly comes in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option that is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,400). It will be available in Black and Green colour options and according to a distributor page in Finland, it goes on sale on May 14 while pre-orders for the phone will start on April 30.

The phone's availability in other markets is currently unknown.

Honor 20E price

The Honor 20E comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage option and is priced at EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 14,800). It has two colour options namely, Midnight Black and Phantom Blue. It has been listed on the Honor Italy website with no mention of availability. The Honor 20E might go on sale in European markets in the coming weeks.

Honor 9X Lite specifications

The Honor 9X Lite runs Android 9 with EMUI 9 on top. It has a 6.5-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) full-HD+ display. Under the hood, the Honor 9X Lite comes with an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone packs dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Honor 9X Lite packs a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a relatively large notch.

For storage, the Honor 9X Lite comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Honor 9X Lite is backed by 3,750mAh battery. It measures 160.4x76.6x7.8mm in size and weighs 175 grams.

Honor 20E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20E runs on Android 9 with EMUI 9.1 on top. It has a 6.21-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) full-HD+ IPS panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is octa-core Kirin 710F processor with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and other four clocked at 1.7GHz. The Honor 20E comes with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 shooter, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera. On the front, the small notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor 20E comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The battery is 3,400mAh and has support for 10W charging. Talking about the dimensions, the Honor 20E comes in at 154.8x73.64x7.95mm in size but the company does not mention the weight of the phone. The phone also includes a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

