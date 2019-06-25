Technology News
Honor 9X Tipped to Sport Kirin 810SoC, Other Specifications Leaked

Honor 9X tipped to sport a triple camera setup.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 14:31 IST
Honor 9X Tipped to Sport Kirin 810SoC, Other Specifications Leaked

Honor 9X is expected to run Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Honor 9X to sport a Huawei Kirin 810 SoC
  • It is tipped to sport a triple camera setup at the back
  • It is expected to sport a 3,750mAh battery

It has been reported that Honor is working on an Honor 9X Pro smartphone, thanks to leaks that surfaced last month. The tipster who leaked the Honor 9X Pro has now tweeted information about a Honor 9X smartphone that is expected to be the successor to the Honor 8X. It seems that Honor is working on two smartphones and we can expect both the Honor 9X and the 9X Pro to break cover at the same event. The Honor 9X is tipped to sport a Huawei Kirin 810 SoC.

Tipster Rodent950 had leaked the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro earlier this month and now has leaked the specifications of the upcoming Honor 9X. The tipster claims that the Honor 9X will likely come with an LCD display measuring between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. The tipster also speculates that it will be powered by a Huawei Kirin 810 processor which is the successor to the Kirin 710SoC

This leak also hints that the alleged Honor 9X will have a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also expected to sport a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The alleged Honor 9X is also expected to come with a 3,750mAh battery and is likely to ship with a 10W charger.

The Honor 9X Pro that had leaked out earlier is said to be powered by a Huawei Kirin 980SoC and pack in a 4,000mAh battery. It is tipped to have a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel second sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. There are no details about these two phones but we can expect them to run Android 9 Pie.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Honor 9X, Huawei Honor 9X Leak
Aditya Shenoy

Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date in India Brought Forward to July 4
Honor 9X Tipped to Sport Kirin 810SoC, Other Specifications Leaked
Apple iPhone 8
