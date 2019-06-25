It has been reported that Honor is working on an Honor 9X Pro smartphone, thanks to leaks that surfaced last month. The tipster who leaked the Honor 9X Pro has now tweeted information about a Honor 9X smartphone that is expected to be the successor to the Honor 8X. It seems that Honor is working on two smartphones and we can expect both the Honor 9X and the 9X Pro to break cover at the same event. The Honor 9X is tipped to sport a Huawei Kirin 810 SoC.

Tipster Rodent950 had leaked the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro earlier this month and now has leaked the specifications of the upcoming Honor 9X. The tipster claims that the Honor 9X will likely come with an LCD display measuring between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. The tipster also speculates that it will be powered by a Huawei Kirin 810 processor which is the successor to the Kirin 710SoC

This leak also hints that the alleged Honor 9X will have a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also expected to sport a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The alleged Honor 9X is also expected to come with a 3,750mAh battery and is likely to ship with a 10W charger.

The Honor 9X Pro that had leaked out earlier is said to be powered by a Huawei Kirin 980SoC and pack in a 4,000mAh battery. It is tipped to have a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel second sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. There are no details about these two phones but we can expect them to run Android 9 Pie.