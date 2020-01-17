Honor 9X is all set to go on sale in India, specifically, tomorrow night. The phone will be sold via Flipkart in India, and the sale will begin at midnight tomorrow. The phones comes 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and its price starts from Rs. 13,999. On the first day of sale, buyers get a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the 4GB model only. This means the Honor 9X 4GB model can be brought for Rs. 12,999 if purchased on the first day of sale. Key features of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, and a Kirin 710F processor. Flipkart Plus members could be expected to get early access at 8pm IST, but as of now, there no clarity on this front, and we've reached out to the company for confirmation.

Honor 9X price in India, launch offers, availability

The price of the Honor 9X in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone will go on sale at tomorrow at midnight on Flipkart. It will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 discount on 4GB model on first day of sale, and 10 percent discount on ICICI credit and Kotak debit and credit cards.

Honor 9X specifications

Key specifications of the Honor 9X include Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS, dual-SIM (Nano) support, a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, and HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using microSD (up to 512GB). It packs a triple rear camera setup - a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 lens, housed in a pop-up camera module. The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. The phone supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

