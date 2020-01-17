Technology News
loading

Honor 9X Goes on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The Honor 9X is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999, and the sale will begin at midnight tomorrow night. The phone will be available in Moonlight Black and Sapphire Blue options.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9X Goes on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Honor 9X sale will be held on Flipkart in India

Highlights
  • Honor 9X 6GB model is priced in India at Rs. 16,999
  • 10 percent discount on ICICI and Kotak cards offered till January 22
  • Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support

Honor 9X is all set to go on sale in India, specifically, tomorrow night. The phone will be sold via Flipkart in India, and the sale will begin at midnight tomorrow. The phones comes 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and its price starts from Rs. 13,999. On the first day of sale, buyers get a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the 4GB model only. This means the Honor 9X 4GB model can be brought for Rs. 12,999 if purchased on the first day of sale. Key features of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, and a Kirin 710F processor. Flipkart Plus members could be expected to get early access at 8pm IST, but as of now, there no clarity on this front, and we've reached out to the company for confirmation.

Honor 9X price in India, launch offers, availability

The price of the Honor 9X in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone will go on sale at tomorrow at midnight on Flipkart. It will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 discount on 4GB model on first day of sale, and 10 percent discount on ICICI credit and Kotak debit and credit cards.

Honor 9X specifications

Key specifications of the Honor 9X include Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS, dual-SIM (Nano) support, a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, and HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using microSD (up to 512GB). It packs a triple rear camera setup - a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 lens, housed in a pop-up camera module. The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. The phone supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9X, Honor 9X price in India, Honor 9X specifications, Honor 9X Sale, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
1917: Free Movie Tickets Available at PVR Cinemas With Mubi Go
Buying a Budget TV Online? Here’s How to Pick the Best One

Related Stories

Honor 9X Goes on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Second ODI Online and Check Score
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  3. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Xiaomi Makes Poco an Independent Brand in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Leak in Detail
  7. Realme 5i Available on Open Sale via Realme E-Store, Flipkart
  8. Realme 3, 3i, 2, C1 New Updates Bring January 2020 Security Patch, More
  9. Acer Swift 7 SF714-52T Review
  10. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Wearables Can Help Predict Flu Outbreaks, Study Finds
  2. Reliance Jio Now Has 370 Million Subscribers, Adding 14.8 Million in a Quarter
  3. Google Pixel 4a Codenames Tipped, Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O 2020
  4. Realme 5i Available on Open Sale via Realme E-Store, Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Honor 9X Goes on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  6. 1917: Free Movie Tickets Available at PVR Cinemas With Mubi Go
  7. Google Play Stops Showing Notifications for Apps Having Been Updated
  8. Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans
  9. Indian Railways to Offer Passengers Movies, Shows Streaming Facility on Trains: All Details
  10. Amazon India Says 80 Percent of TVs Sold on Its Platform in 2019 Were Smart TVs, Samsung & LG Among Top Brands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.