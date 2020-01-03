Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon

Honor 9X teasers have started rolling out in India suggesting that the launch date is not very far. In an interview recently, Honor India President Charles Peng had revealed that the Honor 9X will launch in India this month. Detailing on the status of Android and Honor phones, he said, “For the Honor 9X which will be launched next month, it is based on Android and GMS (Google Mobile Services), and also Google Play.” The teasers don't reveal much about the phone as of yet, but the company should start teasing features and design details soon.

The company has rolled out several teasers via the Honor India Twitter handle, suggesting a Honor 9X launch soon. The tweets play on the ‘X' with catch phrases like ‘Sometimes it's good to go back to your X', and ‘Do you have an X factor in you?' A recent tweet recaps all the phones launched by Honor in the ‘X series', starting from the Honor 4X and going all the way up to Honor 8X. At the end of the video, the video teaser says, “There's something more coming” hinting that the Honor 9X is launching very soon. An exact launch date is not known as of yet, but Peng told Gadgets 360 that the phone will launch sometime this month.

To recall, Honor 9X was launched in July last year in China. Key features include a notch-less display, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, dual rear camera setup at the back, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,000mAh battery.

Honor 9X price in China

In China, the Honor 9X was priced starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode, CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is likely to be priced in the same range in India as well

