Honor 9X India Launch by the End of 2019, Company Executive Reveals

Honor 9X was originally introduced in July this year.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 14:43 IST


Honor 9X features a full-screen display and triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Honor plans to launch a new smartphone in India
  • Honor 9X runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI on top
  • It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is planning to launch its Honor 9X smartphone in India by the end of 2019, the company's Country President Charles Peng has said. Honor is also focusing on the deployment of the internet of things (IoT) technology in the country. Additionally, according to Peng, the recently launched Honor Vision smart TVs will go on sale in India in Q1 2020, as the company had indicated during the launch event.

“We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android,” Charles Peng, President, Honor India, told Press Trust of India in an interview. Given Honor 9X was originally unveiled in July this year, it will most likely include Google apps and Play Store.

Also Read: Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro Launched

Besides the Honor 9X, the company has also recently unveiled the Honor Vision smart TV. As we mentioned above, Honor plans to most likely release the smart TV for the Indian masses in Q1 of 2020. The Honor TV will also be able to connect with Android-powered Honor smartphones to access content on the television. Moreover, the company is also in talks with leading video entertainment companies to support Honor Vision before it is launched in the country.

And it's not just the Honor 9X and Honor Vision that the company is looking forward to bring to India. The company will also be expanding its offerings in India with a focus on the deployment of the internet of things (IoT) technology.

Honor 9X specifications

Honor 9X runs on Android 9 Pie with on EMUI 9.1.1 and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 391ppi pixel density. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Honor 9X sports a dual camera setup – with one 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery, measures at 163.1x77.2x8.8mm, and weighs 206 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and more. As mentioned, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.


