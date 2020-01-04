Honor 9X India launch is set for January 14, Huawei sub-brand Honor revealed in invites to the tech media on Saturday. Flipkart has also created a microsite to indicate that it will be carrying the phone in the country. The fresh developments come days after Honor India President Charles Peng revealed that the Honor 9X will launch in the country later this month. The Chinese brand also teased the debut through its social media earlier this week. To recall, the Honor 9X was unveiled in China alongside the Honor 9X Pro in July last year. Both Honor phones come with a pop-up selfie camera.

The invite sent by Honor shows a letter “X” in the background and includes the January 14 as the launch date. It, however, doesn't reveal whether the brand would bring only the Honor 9X or also the Honor 9X Pro.

Nevertheless, Honor India President Charles Peng in a recent interview with Gadgets 360 did confirm that the Honor 9X would debut in India later this month.

“For the Honor 9X which will be launched next month, it is based on Android and GMS (Google Mobile Services), and also Google Play,” Peng said while detailing the launch plans.

Honor 9X India launch date has been announced through the Save the Date invite

In addition to the Save the Date invite sent by Honor, Flipkart has published the microsite to suggest the online availability of the Honor 9X. It is likely that alongside Flipkart, the smartphone will be available for purchase through other channels in the country.

The microsite highlights the branding of the new Honor phone by showing the letter X and includes a graphical representation to point at the pop-up selfie camera design of the new smartphone. Furthermore, Flipkart shows a timeline of the Honor X-series in India that was introduced with the launch of the Honor 4X back in October 2014 and has the Honor 8X as the last model.

Honor 9X price in India (expected)

The Honor 9X price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with what was announced in the Chinese market last month. The smartphone was launched at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,600).

Honor 9X specifications, features

The Honor 9X runs Android Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Honor has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options on the Honor 9X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon

Honor 9X, 8 Smart Products Including Honor Vision TV Coming to India Soon: Honor India President Charles Peng

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With 4,000mAh Battery, Kirin 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.