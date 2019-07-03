Honor 9X will carry Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, the Chinese brand confirmed through a post on Weibo. The new Kirin SoC model was launched in China last month as a new 7nm chipset with octa-core processing. The SoC also includes a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. To recall, the Honor 9X is launching in China on July 23. The phone is expected to debut alongside the Honor 9X Pro, which is rumoured to include the flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC.

The Weibo post highlights the 7nm architecture of the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and formally confirms its existence on the Honor 9X. As we mentioned, Huawei launched the new Kirin chipset last month.

Competing against the Snapdragon 730 SoC, the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC includes six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz and two Cortex-A76 cores. The SoC also includes the DaVinci NPU to support artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. Further, there is Mali-G52 MP6 GPU on board.

Notably, Huawei last month launched the Nova 5 as the first smartphone to use the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. The Honor 9X, however, would be the second model to include the same powerhouse.

Honor earlier this week confirmed that the Honor 9X will debut in China on July 23. A leaked schematic of the phone recently surfaced that suggested pop-up selfie camera and dual rear cameras.

The Honor 9X is rumoured to come with an LCD panel measuring between 6.5 and 6.7 inches. Further, the phone could include a 3,750mAh battery with 10W charging support.