Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i Launch to Begin Soon: Live Updates

This is Honor's first launch of the year.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 11:30 IST
Honor 9X price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000.

Highlights
  • Honor 9X launch event begins at 12pm IST
  • Honor Band 5i is also expected to be unveiled
  • Honor Magic Watch 2 could also be launched

Honor 9X price in India is all set to be revealed at a launch event in Delhi. Honor 9X launch time in India is 12:30pm. Honor 9X is expected to ship with a pop-up selfie camera and is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000. Another important point to note is that the company has told Gadgets 360 that Honor 9X will ship with Google Play and other Google services. Honor is also expected to launch other devices such as Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i during the same event.

Here's how to watch Honor 9X launch live stream.

Honor 9X specifications

Honor 9X is expected to ship with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display, an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, with up to 6GB RAM. Honor 9X could feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is expected to run EMUI 9.1.1 running on top of Android 9 Pie. As far as storage is concerned, you can expect to see 64GB and 128GB variants. This phone is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. We might see a 4,000mAh battery on this device.

Honor 9X price in India

Honor 9X price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000. This is because the smartphone has already been launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400).

Honor Magic Watch 2 specs, price

Honor Magic Watch 2 is a smartwatch that's expected to launch during this event. It's expected to ship in two size variants — 42mm and 46mm. The device is expected to be waterproof, have a circular dial, and offer sports tracking features. Honor Magic Watch 2 price in India will be revealed during the event. ]

Honor Band 5i specs, price

Honor Band 5i has a 0.96-inch display, and a claimed battery life of up to 9 days. The device is waterproof and supports fitness tracking. You can expect to see a heart rate sensor on this device too. Honor Band 5i price will be revealed during the event.

