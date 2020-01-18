Honor 9X has finally made its way to India, packing triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie snapper. The latest Honor offering is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Honor 9X packs a 48-megapixel camera at the back, while selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is all set to go on sale in India for the first time at the midnight mark today with a host of offers in tow for prospective buyers. Here's everything you need to know about the Honor 9X's asking price, sale offers, and specifications.

Honor 9X price in India, sale offers

The Honor 9X is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the top-end 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. It will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, and will go on sale via Flipkart today at 12am (midnight) onwards in India.

Sale offers include a limited-time discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Honor 9X's 4GB + 128GB variant on the first day of sale. A 10 percent banking discount is there on the table for ICICI Bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra debit or credit card holders. This offer will be valid from January 19 to January 22, 2020. Additionally, Jio benefits worth Rs. 2,200 are also up for grabs, and can be availed by opting for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. The Jio offer is valid for a span of 3 months starting January 19.

Honor 9X specifications

Honor 9X runs Android 9 Pie with the custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top. The phone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display that has 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 391ppi. It draws power from the HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC ticking alongside up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Honor 9X's triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens that is packed inside a pop-up module. At the back is a circular fingerprint sensor for authentication.