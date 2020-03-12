Technology News
Honor 9X, Honor 20, Honor View 20 Start Receiving Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Update: What's New

Honor said it is anticipating to roll out the Magic UI 3.0 update to more smartphones soon.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 March 2020 12:09 IST
Honor 9X went on sale in India in January 2020

Highlights
  • New Magic UI 3.0 update aims to improve camera and security
  • The update also carries a new Dark Mode
  • Honor said more devices will receive the update soon

Honor on Wednesday started rolling out of the latest version of the Magic UI 3.0 on its Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 smartphones. The update is based on Android 10 and aims at improving users' experiences with their Honor devices - more importantly, to showcase the company's new Dark Mode and camera features. The update also aims to improve the transitions between phone applications with more animations, such as the addition of spring motion when users tap on their screens. Honor in a note said that the company is anticipating to roll out the latest update on more Honor smartphones soon.

Honor in the note also added that the latest Magic UI 3.0, known as the EMUI 10.0 update on Honor 9X, will look to improve security features across its smartphones. "All devices updated to Magic UI 3.0 will be safeguarded through the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment operating system," the note highlighted. Moreover, Honor with the latest Magic UI 3.0 update is aiming to enhance Smart Office experience with multi-screen collaboration. In this, users can seamlessly transfer data or play music between multiple devices without any lag.

In terms of the camera, Honor has brought in a more "modern look" with a more visible zoom bar. This will to allow users to adjust the degree of magnification easily. Likewise, the update aims to make video recording hassle-free with accessible features such as the assistive grid, horizontal level and time.

The update is about 3.56GB on the Honor 9X and is being rolled out to users on their smartphones over the air. All the aforementioned smartphones were released last year and came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. As Honor has confirmed that the new Android 10-based UI will be rolled out on its previous smartphones soon this year, it won't be a surprise if we see the update on the company's upcoming smartphones. Honor is slated to launch the upcoming Honor 30-series smartphones next month.

Honor 9X

Honor 9X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Immersive full-screen display
  • Reliable performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Decent night mode
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Stutters at gaming
  • EMUI is loaded with bloatware
  • Bulky and unwieldy
Read detailed Honor 9X review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Honor 20

Honor 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Super performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Lots of camera features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 20 review
Display 6.26-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3750mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Honor View 20

Honor View 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Modern design
  • Good battery life
  • Bundled supercharger
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent face recognition
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Honor View 20 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2310 pixels
Magic UI 3.0, Honor, Honor 20, Honor 9X, Honor View 20
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Comment
 
 

