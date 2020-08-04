HONOR 9S Is a Great Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 7,000: All You Need to Know

Switching from an old fashioned feature phone to a smartphone is a magical experience for many. It's now easier than ever to make that all-important switch, considering how the market is flooded with affordable entry-level smartphones. But not all of them are worth your money. No doubt, the demand for an entry-level smartphone continues to grow.

HONOR is a smartphone brand that's well respected amongst the Indian smartphone buyers for its innovation and design wrapped under competitive pricing. The global smartphone company has been releasing feature-rich affordable smartphones in India, catering to the different growing needs of smartphone buyers.

With demand for affordable smartphones rising, as we enter the new normal, HONOR is set to amaze us with its latest entry-level smartphone in India, the HONOR 9S. The phone is ideal for first-time smartphone users and packs a bunch of great features that offer value for your money.

Here's everything that makes the HONOR 9S a special affordable phone under INR 7000 in India:

A stunning display that's unlike other budget smartphones

To start with, the new HONOR 9S comes with a 5.45-inch (13.8 cm) Full View display. The stunning display offers 1440x720 resolution at 295.4 PPI and 16M colours for immersive viewing experience, especially while you're watching your favourite videos or photos of your loved ones.

The display also offers a great reading experience with an in-built Eye Comfort Mode certified by TUV Rheinland and Dark Mode powered by flagship Magic UI 3.1 based on the latest Android 10, ensuring you don't strain your eyes from long hours of usage.

The HONOR 9S is comfortable to use while you're on the move. The compact, lightweight, and slim design with just 144g in weight and 8.35mm thickness is appealing and easily fits in your hands or in your pockets. HONOR 9S doesn't compromise when it comes to looks either. The phone comes in two colour options - black and blue.

A phone that's powerful and magical in many ways

The new HONOR 9S is powered by MediaTek's Helio P22 octa-core processor. The chipset promises optimal performance which means you'll be able to get things done without worrying about lags and delays. You'll be able to run your favourite apps, browse pictures and, watch photos and videos on the HONOR 9S without a hiccup.

HONOR 9S runs on flagship Magic UI 3.1 which is based on Android 10. This means you get to enjoy a beautiful user interface that lets you get tasks done without anything to worry about. A great affordable smartphone should be easy-to-use, and that's exactly what Magic UI 3.1 enables on the HONOR 9S.

Big innovations at a smaller price point

Buying a budget smartphone doesn't mean you should compromise on latest features. Along with the Eye Comfort Mode and Dark Mode, the new HONOR 9S comes with Facial Recognition Technology, allowing users to unlock their smartphone using their face. The innovative feature works even in low light conditions. Aside from the flagship Magic UI 3.1 based on latest Android 10, the smartphone comes with HONOR's latest and upgraded AppGallery, Petal Search and Quick Apps to ease your app search, download and updates. Some of these features are available only on expensive smartphones in the market.

Cameras that let you capture your best moments

HONOR 9S brings an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera sensor can capture your day-to-day photos quite easily. You can also shoot wider photos using the Panorama Mode and Beauty Mode. For all your selfies, there's a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The front camera is also handy when it comes to making video calls for work as well as connecting with your loved ones.

A good battery life and even better storage options

But, what about the battery? The HONOR 9S has you covered here as well. It comes with a 3,020mAh battery that promises an all-day usage on a single charge, depending on how you use the phone. An entry-level smartphone with a good battery life totally makes it a winner.

The HONOR 9S lets you store more photos, videos, and other content using its 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB. There are three card slots, two for SIM cards, and a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage of your device.

All the popular apps you need are right here!

HONOR 9S comes preinstalled with AppGallery, the company's official app distribution platform that's now available in over 170 countries. AppGallery allows you to search, download, and install your favourite apps on your HONOR 9S.

AppGallery is easy to use and includes 95 percent of the top 160 apps and 85% of top 500 apps in India. In the last six months alone, AppGallery has been downloaded over 100 million times. Not only does it make it easier to download apps, but it's also highly secure. It comes with several security features, a unique four-layer system: malicious behavior detection, security vulnerability scanning, privacy leak checks, and manual real-name reviews, that keep you protected from malicious apps and content.

HONOR 9S also comes with Petal Search, the company's official search app for HONOR and Huawei smartphone. It is developed with their state-of-the-art technology to enhance user experience and search for apps & news updates. It reduces the manual effort on App Search, pulls the data from the open internet, further simplifies, and provides a unified experience on App Discovery. You can search for content such as weather, top news, sports scores, and other updates directly from your smartphone.

HONOR 9S, pre-installed with AppGallery, also comes with Quick Apps feature, which has been developed to give users access to all the best features of popular apps without ever actually downloading them. It offers the same functionalities as the regular apps without eating into a lot of space on the phone, saving you storage space for other things like photos, videos, and more.

A great affordable price, and launch offers too

HONOR 9S is priced at Rs. 6,499 and will be sold sale on Flipkart starting 6th August, 2020 12:00 PM onwards. It comes with a number of bundled offers to add value to your purchase and will be available at a starting price of Rs. 5,999 during the first sale. It additionally offers an instant 10% discount on payment via CITI Bank debit/ credit card and ICICI Bank credit cards.

The brand is offering an interesting ‘Call and Win' contest for the HONOR 9S buyers. All you have to do is call up HONOR's Hotline number ‘18002109999' to activate HONOR's VIP service benefits at no extra cost and a 3 months' worth of free subscription to Hungama Music. Not just that, three lucky participants also stand a chance to win the HONOR Band 3 every week. The offer is valid till 5th October 2020 starting from the first sale day Limited period offer, T&Cs apply.

Besides new entry-level HONOR 9S, HONOR has also launched the affordable HONOR 9A with a big 5,000mAh battery and other great specifications and is also entering the laptop market in India with its new HONOR MagicBook 15 laptop. The new laptop is ideal for young content creators, students, and other professionals. It comes with AMD's Ryzen 5 processors and integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics. HONOR MagicBook 15 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1 month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription

