Honor 9S to Launch in India on July 31, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Honor 9S was launched in Russia in April with MediaTek MT6762R processor and 5.45-inch HD+ screen.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2020 15:16 IST
Honor 9S comes with an 8-megapixel single rear shooter

Highlights
  • Honor 9S was launched in Blue, Red, and “The Black” colour options
  • The phone will launch alongside Honor 9A, MagicBook 15 laptop
  • Honor 9S packs a 3,020mAh battery

Honor 9S is all set to launch in India on July 31, alongside the Honor 9A and the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop. The budget phone was unveiled in Russia in April, and it is set to finally arrive in the Indian market now. While the Honor 9A is teased to be available on Amazon and is expected to kick off sales on Amazon Prime Day on August 6, the Honor 9S will go on sale via Flipkart. Key features of the Honor 9S include a 3,020mAh battery and an 8-megapixel single rear shooter.

Honor 9S India launch date, price in India (expected)

The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Honor 9S will launch in India on July 31. At the same event, Honor is also going to launch the Honor 9A and the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop. The Honor 9S is also confirmed to be available via Flipkart in the country. As mentioned, the Honor 9S and Honor 9A were unveiled first in Russia, and the two phones are now arriving in the Indian market, with the Honor 9A expected to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day starting from August 6.

As for the Honor 9S price in India, it should be around the same range as its Russian price tag of RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,200). Honor 9S was launched in Blue, Red, and “The Black” colour variants. The Honor MagicBook 15 was also unveiled earlier this month in China, and now it looks to launch in the country later this month.

Honor 9S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9S runs on Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10, out-of-the-box. It has a 5.45-inch screen with 720x1,440 pixels resolution and pixel density of 295.4ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762R processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. The Honor 9S comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can also be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of cameras, the Honor 9S has a single 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the back and a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The front camera is placed in the thick bezel on the top.

For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The Honor 9S has 3,020mAh battery, and it measures 146.5x70.94x8.35mm. The phone weighs 144 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 5.45-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
