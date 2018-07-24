NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 9N India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

, 24 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9N India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

The Honor 9N price in India is likely to be at par with the China price of Honor 9i (2018)

Highlights

  • Honor 9N expected to be India variant of Honor 9i (2018)
  • The smartphone was launched in China last month
  • The Honor 9N India launch event kicks off at 11:30am IST

Honor 9N is all set to launch in India today, at an event in New Delhi that kicks off at 11:30am IST. The smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive, the company announced last week, as well as revealing that it will have a 'Notch FullView' display, referring to the display notch, and the bezel-less display design with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 9N is expected to be the India variant of the Honor 9i (2018) model that was launched in China last month as the successor the Honor 9i that arrived in India in October last year. The Honor 9i (2018) fits the description of the teaser, and also sports a dual rear camera in addition. The latest teasers also show the smartphone, and it looks the same as well. The Honor 9N is expected to sport similar specifications, though its uncertain how many SKUs will be brought to India. You can catch the live stream of the launch below, and as always, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest news out of the launch event.

Honor 9N expected price

The Honor 9N price in India is expected to be at par with the China price of the Honor 9i (2018), which was launched in two variants - 64GB inbuilt storage at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,600), and 128GB storage at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,800).

 

Huawei 9N expected specifications

As we mentioned, we can expect the Honor 9N to have nearly the same specifications as the Honor 9i (2018). If that's indeed the case, it will feature dual-SIM (Nano) support, and run EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It should sport a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 9N is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. It features PDAF and supports HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. A 16-megapixel front camera can be expected, with AI beautification and scene recognition features. A Face Unlock feature should also make its way through from the Honor 9i (2018), and it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The smartphone is expected to bear 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, depending on the variant, both of which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9N should be powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

Display5.84-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: honor, Honor India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Google Parent Alphabet Sees Record Highs Despite EU Fine
Honor 9N India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to Launch Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  4. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.19 Released With a Bunch of Improvements
  5. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  6. Oppo F9, F9 Pro Leaked Teaser Shows Dual Rear Cameras
  7. Best Bluetooth Earphones and Headphones You Can Buy in India
  8. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Confirmed for July 26
  9. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  10. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.