Honor 9N was launched in India on Tuesday. Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled its latest handset in the country at an event in New Delhi. As the company had announced last week itself, the Honor 9N will be sold as a Flipkart-exclusive handset. The key features of the latest handset include a 'Notch FullView' display, referring to the display notch, and the bezel-less display design with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a 12-layer premium glass design, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 9N is the India variant of the Honor 9i (2018) model that was launched in China last month as the successor to the Honor 9i that arrived in India in October 2017. The company at the launch event announced the smartphone will be 'Made in India'.

Honor 9N price, launch offers

The Honor 9N (2018) price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale from 12pm IST on July 31 via Flipkart and the HiHonorStore. It will be made available in Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue. Launch offers include a Reliance Jio cashback offer, with Rs. 2,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher.

Honor 9N specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9N runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top and sports a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ FullView IPS display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

In terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode. Both camera setups support full-HD (1080p) video recording.

The Honor 9N (2018) is equipped with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.

Honor 9N features

Honor is touting the presence of several camera-centric features in the Honor 9N. The selfie camera in the smartphone comes with Portrait Mode, Moving Picture, Panorama, Video, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, and Watermark modes. The camera settings include GPS Tag, Perfect Selfie, High quality Mode, Smile Capture, and Gesture Control. It comes with 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology that converts 4 small pixels into 1 large 2.0-micron pixel that delivers brighter images in low light conditions. It also has 3D Face Detection.

Similarly, the dual rear camera setup in the Honor 9N also boasts of several modes such as Pro Photo, Pro Video, HDR, Night Shot, Light Painting, Time-Lapse, Good Food, Wide Aperture, Moving Picture, and more. Meanwhile, a 'Snap First, Focus Later' feature lets users focus on different subjects after capturing the image.

Other features in the Honor 9N include Wi-Fi Bridge that enables users to share any Wi-Fi network as a hotspot and connect a maximum of 4 devices. The Smart Face Unlock

feature provides a lock screen with privacy protection. It also has a Smart Multi-Tasking feature that automatically splits screen. There is a Smart Dual Bluetooth Connection feature that lets users connect 2 devices, such as a Bluetooth headset and a smartwatch. Meanwhile, a Ride Mode ensures bike riders' safety by keeping them away from distractions. Also, Paytm Pay provides a one-click pay option for users.

