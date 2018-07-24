Honor 9N India Launch Event Starts: Live Blog

The Honor 9N smartphone India launch event, where the Huawei-owned brand will unveil its affordable offering with display notch, has started. Honor India Vice President of Sales P Sanjeev is on stage to bring the new phone to India. The new Honor 9N is expected to be the India variant of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China last month. The 19:9 aspect ratio will give the upcoming smartphone a bezel-less display, which the company is promoting on social media in India as the Notch FullView. The Honor 9N India launch live stream has started, so you just need to hit the play button embedded below to watch it live. We are at the event too, so you can simply follow this live blog and get all the updates in real-time without having to refresh the page.

Honor 9N price in India is expected to be roughly the same as that of China price of Honor 9i (2018). The latter is available at CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 14,600) for the 64GB variant, and CNY 1,699 (about Rs. 17,800) for the 128GB option.

As for the Honor 9N specifications and features, we can have a rough idea of what to expect from the handset by looking at the Honor 9i (2018) hardware and software. The handset comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support, EMUI 8.0 custom skin based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 9N camera setup is expected to include dual cameras on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. A 16-megapixel front camera can be expected, with AI beautification and scene recognition features. The Face Unlock feature should also make its way through from the Honor 9i (2018), and it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

It is expected to bear 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, depending on the variant, both of which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9N should be powered by a 3000mAh battery.