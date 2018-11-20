NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite, and More Get Discounts, Offers During Black Friday Sale

Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite, and More Get Discounts, Offers During Black Friday Sale

, 20 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite, and More Get Discounts, Offers During Black Friday Sale

The Honor Black Friday Sale is being held on the company's e-store

Highlights

  • Honor Black Friday Sale Started on Monday
  • The sale also offers a phone for Re. 1
  • Honor 8X Red to be available for pre-orders on November 23

Honor is hosting a Black Friday Sale on its website, where it is offering a number of discounts on its smartphones in India. The Huawei-owned brand has come out with a sale on several handsets on the HiHonor Store. Under the new Black Friday Sale, the company is offering some major discounts on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor Play, and more. Notably, the Honor Black Friday Sale kicked off on Monday and will continue for five days till November 23, which is when a Red colour variant of the Honor 8X will also be available for pre-order.

As a part of the Honor Black Friday Sale, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, a smartphone for Re. 1, and more. Coming to the discounts available during the Honor Black Friday sale, the Honor 7S is available priced at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 8,999. Meanwhile, both the variants of the Honor 9N are currently available with Rs. 4,000 discount on the platform. The 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Honor 9N is available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 15,999, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the handset can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 13,999.

The Honor 7A, on the other hand, gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and can be purchased at Rs. 7,999. The Honor 9 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (originally priced at Rs. 13,999). Additionally, the 4GB RAM variant of the Honor Play is available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) and the 6GB RAM model can be purchased at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999). Also, the budget Honor 7C smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999.

As mentioned, Honor is giving away one of its smartphones at Re. 1. The Honor 8X will be available for the sale on November 20 (Tuesday) at 11:45am IST. It is expected that there will be limited stocks for these products. Notably, it is a new Red colour variant of the smartphone that was launched in India last month. Previously, the handset was available in the country only in Black and Blue colour variants. If you do not get the Honor 8X Red in the Re. 1 flash sale, you can pre-order the phone starting November 23 at 12pm.

Notably, the Honor Black Friday Sale also comes with other offers from MobiKwik, Paytm, and other telecom partners. MobiKwik users will be able to avail 20 percent of cashback called 'SuperCash'. This offer is applicable on smartphones like Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 7X, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 5X and Honor 8 Pro. Paytm users can avail a Rs. 250 cashback on purchase of smartphones such as Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 7X, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 5X, Honor 8 Pro, and Honor 7S. Notably, the offer is valid from November 19 to November 21.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Huawei Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking looks and low weight
  • Vivid display
  • Competent front cameras
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average rear cameras
  • UI isn't very snappy
Read detailed Huawei Honor 9 Lite review
Display5.65-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Honor 7S

Honor 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Bright, vibrant screen
  • Bad
  • Performance is severely lacking
  • Extremely weak cameras
  • Unreliable face recognition
Read detailed Huawei Honor 7S review
Display5.45-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Huawei Honor 7C

Huawei Honor 7C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Face unlock is quick and accurate
  • Good build quality
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
Read detailed Huawei Honor 7C review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Honor Play

Honor Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great value for money
  • Elegant design
  • Excellent display
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Not very easy to hold and use
Read detailed Huawei Honor Play review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Honor, Honor 9N, Honor 9N Price in India, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9 Lite Price in India, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 8 Pro Price in India, Honor 7S, Honor 7S Price in India, Honor Play, Honor Play Price in India, Honor 7A, Honor 7A Price in India, Honor 7C, Honor 7C price in India, honor black friday sale, honor sale
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report
Big Bash Boom Physical Edition Not Coming to India
Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite, and More Get Discounts, Offers During Black Friday Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  3. Black Friday Sales: How to Shop From India
  4. OnePlus 6 Gets a SIM-Free Global Data Roaming Service
  5. Apple App Store Reportedly Removing Third-Party WhatsApp Sticker Apps
  6. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 Set to Launch on November 28
  7. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) First Impressions
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]
  9. Redmi 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Reportedly Begins in India
  10. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.