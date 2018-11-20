Honor is hosting a Black Friday Sale on its website, where it is offering a number of discounts on its smartphones in India. The Huawei-owned brand has come out with a sale on several handsets on the HiHonor Store. Under the new Black Friday Sale, the company is offering some major discounts on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor Play, and more. Notably, the Honor Black Friday Sale kicked off on Monday and will continue for five days till November 23, which is when a Red colour variant of the Honor 8X will also be available for pre-order.

As a part of the Honor Black Friday Sale, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, a smartphone for Re. 1, and more. Coming to the discounts available during the Honor Black Friday sale, the Honor 7S is available priced at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 8,999. Meanwhile, both the variants of the Honor 9N are currently available with Rs. 4,000 discount on the platform. The 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Honor 9N is available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 15,999, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the handset can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 13,999.

The Honor 7A, on the other hand, gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and can be purchased at Rs. 7,999. The Honor 9 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (originally priced at Rs. 13,999). Additionally, the 4GB RAM variant of the Honor Play is available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) and the 6GB RAM model can be purchased at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999). Also, the budget Honor 7C smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999.

As mentioned, Honor is giving away one of its smartphones at Re. 1. The Honor 8X will be available for the sale on November 20 (Tuesday) at 11:45am IST. It is expected that there will be limited stocks for these products. Notably, it is a new Red colour variant of the smartphone that was launched in India last month. Previously, the handset was available in the country only in Black and Blue colour variants. If you do not get the Honor 8X Red in the Re. 1 flash sale, you can pre-order the phone starting November 23 at 12pm.

Notably, the Honor Black Friday Sale also comes with other offers from MobiKwik, Paytm, and other telecom partners. MobiKwik users will be able to avail 20 percent of cashback called 'SuperCash'. This offer is applicable on smartphones like Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 7X, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 5X and Honor 8 Pro. Paytm users can avail a Rs. 250 cashback on purchase of smartphones such as Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 7X, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 5X, Honor 8 Pro, and Honor 7S. Notably, the offer is valid from November 19 to November 21.