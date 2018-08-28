NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 9N Flash Sale Today in India: Time, Price, Specifications

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9N Flash Sale Today in India: Time, Price, Specifications

Honor 9N was launched last month to compete against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Highlights

  • Honor 9N will be available via Flipkart and HiHonor website
  • It comes with a starting price of Rs. 11,999
  • The 3GB RAM variant will be available through the flash sale

Honor 9N, the new variant of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched last month, is set to go on sale in India today. The flash sale will take place at 12pm IST for the 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 9N through Flipkart and HiHonor website. The smartphone features a display notch design and sports a glossy back with a mirror-like finish. The handset comesh in 64GB and 128GB of storage options. Similar to many other affordable Android smartphones, the Honor 9N also features a dual rear camera setup and comes preloaded with an augmented reality (AR) powered AR Lens feature and a Face Unlock. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 and takes on the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Moto G6 among others.

Honor 9N price in India

The Honor 9N price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available for purchase at Rs. 13,999 and the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Notably, the flash sale is only for the 3GB RAM variant since the 4GB RAM variants are already available through an open sale. Customers buying the Honor 9N can avail a Reliance Jio cashback offer worth Rs. 2,200 along with 100GB additional data and receive up to Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher. The smartphone is available on the flash sale through Flipkart and HiHonorStore.

Honor 9N specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9N runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top and features a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ FullView IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera along with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is backed by an LED flash and supports features such as Smart Portrait Mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with features such as a 3D Beauty Effect and AR Lens. The sensor also works with a Face Unlock.

Honor 9N Review

The Honor 9N has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 149.2x71.8x7.7mm.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Huawei Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Honor
2019 iPhone Models Could Be Controlled Without Touch
Xbox All Access Officially Launched in the US
Honor 9N Flash Sale Today in India: Time, Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  2. Airtel Is Offering 3-Month Free Netflix Access on Select Plans
  3. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  4. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  5. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival
  7. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 1.5TB Additional Data to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  8. Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max Leak Reveals Snapdragon 660 SoC on Both Handsets
  9. Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Prices Slashed in India
  10. 2019 iPhone Models Could Be Controlled Without Touch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.