Honor 9N, the new variant of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched last month, is set to go on sale in India today. The flash sale will take place at 12pm IST for the 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 9N through Flipkart and HiHonor website. The smartphone features a display notch design and sports a glossy back with a mirror-like finish. The handset comesh in 64GB and 128GB of storage options. Similar to many other affordable Android smartphones, the Honor 9N also features a dual rear camera setup and comes preloaded with an augmented reality (AR) powered AR Lens feature and a Face Unlock. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 and takes on the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Moto G6 among others.

Honor 9N price in India

The Honor 9N price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available for purchase at Rs. 13,999 and the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Notably, the flash sale is only for the 3GB RAM variant since the 4GB RAM variants are already available through an open sale. Customers buying the Honor 9N can avail a Reliance Jio cashback offer worth Rs. 2,200 along with 100GB additional data and receive up to Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher. The smartphone is available on the flash sale through Flipkart and HiHonorStore.

Honor 9N specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9N runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top and features a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ FullView IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera along with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is backed by an LED flash and supports features such as Smart Portrait Mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with features such as a 3D Beauty Effect and AR Lens. The sensor also works with a Face Unlock.

Honor 9N Review

The Honor 9N has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 149.2x71.8x7.7mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.