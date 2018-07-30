Honor 9N, the India variant of the Honor 9i (2018), is all set to go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow. The Honor 9N with the display notch, and metallic sleek body is placed in the heavily crowded mid-range segment. The big USP of the smartphone is its front and back camera that comes loaded with features. Starting tomorrow, users can buy the Honor 9N from Flipkart and the HiHonor website exclusively, and it will be made available in 64GB, and 128GB storage options. The smartphone competes with the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Moto G6, among others.

Honor 9N Price in India, availability, launch offers

At launch, Huawei announced three variants for the Indian market - Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. However, the company is now making only two variants available tomorrow on Flipkart and HiHonorStore. The 64GB and 128GB variants will be available starting 12pm IST tomorrow in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options only. Launch offers on Flipkart include a Reliance Jio cashback offer with Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data, and up to Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher.

Honor 9N Review

Honor 9N specifications

Honor 9N supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. It features a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ FullView IPS display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The Honor 9N (2018) is equipped with a microSD card (up to 256GB) for further expansion of memory.

The Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. The camera boasts of several modes such as Pro Photo, Pro Video, HDR, Night Shot, Light Painting, Time-Lapse, Good Food, Wide Aperture, Moving Picture, and more. Meanwhile, a 'Snap First, Focus Later' feature lets users focus on different subjects after capturing the image.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode. Both camera setups support full-HD (1080p) video recording. The selfie camera comes with Portrait Mode, Moving Picture, Panorama, Video, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, and Watermark modes. The camera settings include GPS Tag, Perfect Selfie, High quality Mode, Smile Capture, and Gesture Control. It comes with 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology that converts 4 small pixels into 1 large 2.0-micron pixel that delivers brighter images in low light conditions. It also has 3D Face Detection.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6

The Honor 9N has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery that takes 2.5 hours to fully charge, measures 149.2 mmx 71.8 mmx7.7 mm, and it weighs 152 grams.

