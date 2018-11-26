Huawei sub brand Honor has announced the latest Honor Days sale on Flipkart that includes discounts on several of the company's smartphones that will run from November 26-29 on the Walmart-owned e-commerce website. The offer is applicable on a wide range of Honor smartphones, across price categories, including the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 7A, and Honor 10. Notably, this is the next Honor Days sale after the previous one was held on Flipkart in late September.

Starting off with the Honor 9N, Flipkart is selling the budget smartphone at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone's current MOP is Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively, outside of discounts. The Honor 9N is one of the only few affordable smartphones from the brand to sport a display notch. Other highlights of the phone include a dual rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Honor 9 Lite, yet another popular smartphone from the brand, is also available for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, normally priced at Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB storage variant, normally priced at Rs. 16,999. Key specifications include dual camera setups at the back and front, face unlock, and Ride Mode.

Next, the Honor 7S is being sold at a price of Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 8,999, on Flipkart until November 29. The smartphone is only available in a single 2GB RAM/ 16GB internal storage model. The most affordable smartphone in Honor's current Indian lineup, the Honor 7S is available in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options, and comes with features like an 18:9 display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,020mAh battery.

The Honor 7A is available at a price of Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 10,999, in the same colour variants as the Honor 7S, during the Honor Days sale on Flipkart. Key features include smart face unlock capabilities, a dual rear camera setup, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The Honor 9i also gets a sale price of Rs. 12,999 in the Honor Days sale, and has four cameras - two at the back and two at the front, a Kirin 659 SoC, and a 3,340mAh battery.

Lastly, the flagship Honor 10 is being sold at a best buy price of Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart, applicable only until November 29. This is down from its MOP of around Rs. 32,999. The phone is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.

