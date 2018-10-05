NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor Play, and More to Get Discounts, Offers During Dussehra Sale

Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor Play, and More to Get Discounts, Offers During Dussehra Sale

, 05 October 2018
The Honor Dussehra Sale will be held on the company's e-store

Highlights

  • Honor Dussehra Sale is set to begin from October 10
  • The 5-day sale will also offer some of its products for Re. 1
  • Honor Big Week and Diwali Sale also 'coming soon'

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Honor has announced several offers on its smartphones in India. While Flipkart has already detailed its own Honor smartphone offers, from October 10 to October 15, and Amazon is also expected to unveil its own set of deals, Honor has come out with a sale on a number of handsets starting next week on its e-store - the HiHonor Store. Under the new 'Dussehra Sale', the Huawei sub-brand will offer some major discounts on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor Play, and Honor 8 Pro. Notably, the Honor Dussehra Sale will commence on October 10 and will continue for six days till October 15 - the same dates as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

As a part of the Honor Dussehra Sale, the company will offer free coupons worth Rs. 1,800, discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, some smartphones for Re. 1, and more. As of now, interested buyers can grab coupons worth Rs. 1,000, Rs. 5,00, and Rs. 300 if they wish to make purchases worth a minimum of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 5,000 respectively. These coupons can be used to get further discounts on the smartphones.

Coming to the discounts available during the Honor Dussehra sale, the Honor 7S will be available priced at Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 8,999. The 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Honor 9N will be available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 15,999, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the handset can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 13,999. Notably, both the variants of the Honor 9N are currently available with Rs. 2,000 discount on the platform. Meanwhile, the Honor 7A will get a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and can be purchased at Rs. 7,999. The Honor 9 Lite will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (originally priced at Rs. 13,999). Additionally, there will be discounts on other smartphones like Honor Play and Honor 7C as well.

As mentioned, Honor will give away some of its smartphones at Re. 1. The Honor 7A will be available for the sale on October 9 at 11:45am IST while the Honor 8 Pro will be sold on the website at that price on October 12 at the same time. Meanwhile, Honor will also be listing the Honor Band 3 on October 15 at the same hour. It is expected that there will be limited stocks for these products.

Notably, the Honor Dussehra sale will also have other offers from MobiKwik, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio. MobiKwik users will be able to avail 20 percent of cashback called 'SuperCash'. This offer is applicable on smartphones like Honor 7S, Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 7X, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 5X and Honor 8 Pro. Vodafone subscribers on the purchase of the Honor Play can get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 and an additional 50GB of 4G data. Meanwhile, Jio will offer 120GB of free data for a year to its subscribers who buy the Honor 7S, Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, or Honor 10.

iPhone XS
