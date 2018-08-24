Honor has announced that several of its smartphones will be offered with discounts and exchange offers as a part of a sale on Flipkart. Huawei sub-brand Honor on Friday announced 'The Great Honor Sale' that will start next week. The sale on Flipkart will begin on August 27 and will go on till August 29. The key highlights of the three-day sale include a 1-hour flash sale on the recently launched Honor 9N, and discounts of the Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, and Honor 10.

Under The Great Honor Sale on Flipkart, the Honor 9 Lite (4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant) will be available priced at Rs. 14,999, its original price, but buyers will be able to an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000. Meanwhile, customers planning to buy the Honor 10, can purchase the handset at Rs. 27,999. The original price of the handset is Rs. 32,999. Honor 9i, the company's first smartphone with a four-camera setup will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (originally priced at Rs. 17,999).

Other offers in the Honor sale include the Honor 9N (both 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants). The smartphone will be available through an open sale from 12am, August 25. The exact discount or price has not been revealed yet. Notably, Flipkart will hold a flash sale for Honor 9N (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant) from 12pm, August 28. The company says that this offer will be available every week, on Tuesday. Also, customers can avail an additional 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit cards across a selected range of Honor smartphones.

On the offers, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "We have received an overwhelming response for all our Honor smartphones and with 'The Great Honor Sale' we wish to give consumers and fans an opportunity to be a part of the incredible Honor experience. It is our utmost endeavour to provide best in class technology at the most attractive price which in turn is aimed to give our customers the seamless experience in terms of handheld devices. We hope our efforts are appreciated by our consumers and we will continue to excite the market."