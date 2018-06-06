Huawei brand Honor has unveiled the Honor 9i (2018) in China as the upgrade of the Honor 9i that was launched in India in October last year. The new model comes with a metal frame and has a mirror-finish back. It also includes a dedicated beauty mode to enhance selfies. The smartphone comes in two storage variants - with 64GB and 128GB options. It also has multiple colour options, including Black, Blue, Green, and Purple.

Honor 9i (2018) price

The Honor 9i (2018) price in China has been set at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 14,600) for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB option is available with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,800). Both variants will go on sale in the country starting June 7. However, they are already available for pre-orders through Huawei Mall. Details about the global price and availability of the Honor 9i (2018) aren't revealed yet.

Huawei 9i (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9i (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top and features a 5.84-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ IPS display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode. Both camera setups support full-HD (1080p) video recording.

For storing content, the Honor 9i (2018) has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature. Besides, the handset packs a 3000mAh Li-Polymer battery and measures 149.2x71.8x7.7mm.