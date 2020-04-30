Technology News
Honor 9C, Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core Processors, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 9C, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S come with a different set of cameras on the back and different battery capacities.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 April 2020 11:23 IST
Honor 9C, Honor 9A, Honor 9S have different designs for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Honor 9C is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A SoC
  • Honor 9A, Honor 9S are powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC
  • All three phones have 4G LTE connectivity

Honor 9A, Honor 9C, and Honor 9S budget smartphones were announced by the Huawei brand on Wednesday. The Honor 9C is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC while the Honor 9A and Honor 9S are both powered by the MediaTek MT6762R processor. All three phones come in single RAM and storage configurations but are listed in different colour options. While the phones have been listed on the Honor Russia website, they will go on sale next week. As of now, there isn't any information on whether or not the phones will come to India.

Honor 9C, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S price

The Honor 9C comes in a 4GB + 64GB variant that is priced at RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,300). It will be available in Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The Honor 9A on the other hand is available in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with its price set at RUB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,300). The phone has three colour options namely, Blue, Green, and 'The Black'. Finally, the Honor 9S comes in a 2GB + 32GB variant priced at RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,200). The phone has Blue, Red, and 'The Black' colour options.

All three phones will go on sale from May 4 as listed on the Honor Russia website. However, Honor has not shared information on the availability of these phones in the international market.

Honor 9C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9C runs EMUI 10.1.1 based on Android 9. It has a 6.39-inch screen with 720x1,560 pixels resolution and pixel density of 269ppi. The phone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710A SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It comes with 4GB of RAM. For optics, the Honor 9C has 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch design.

The Honor 9C comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The Honor 9C is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and measures 159.81x76.13x8.13mm with a weight of 176 grams.

Honor 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9A runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. It has a 6.3-inch screen with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and pixel density of 278ppi. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz. It comes in a single 3GB of RAM option. In terms of cameras, the Honor 9A has 13-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture that is accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture placed in a notch.

The Honor 9A comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can also be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The Honor 9A has a larger 5,000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions of the phone, it measures 159.07x74.06x9.04mm and weighs 185 grams.

 

Honor 9S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9S also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. It has a smaller 5.45-inch screen with 720x1,440 pixels resolution and pixel density of 295.4ppi. Is has the same processor as the Honor 9A and comes in a single 2GB RAM option. In terms of cameras, the Honor 9S has a single 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the back and a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The front camera is placed in the thick bezel on the top.

The Honor 9S comes with 32GB of onboard storage which can also be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). It has the same connectivity options as the other two phones. The Honor 9S has a 3,020mAh battery, while measures 146.5x70.94x8.35mm and weighs 144 grams.

