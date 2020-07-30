Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Honor 9A was briefly listed on Amazon India ahead of its launch. This listing leaked the pricing of the device, and a possible colour option as well. The Honor 9A is set to launch in India tomorrow, alongside the Honor 9S and the MagicBook 15 laptop. The Honor 9A and Honor 9S were unveiled in Russia earlier this year and specifications of the two already known. Key features of the Honor 9A include a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9A price in India (expected) availability, more

Honor 9A was briefly listed in a Phantom Blue colour option on Amazon India. The listing was quickly removed, but not before FoneArena got a screenshot of the page. The price of the Honor 9A was listed to be Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone was launched in Russia in a Midnight Blue colour option as well, apart from the listed Phantom Blue option. In Russia, the Honor 9A was launched in a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and it remains to be seen whether there are more configurations launched in India, or not.

The launch event for India is set to begin at 2pm IST tomorrow, and because it listed to be part of the ‘Prime Day launches' series, the Honor 9A sale itself may begin during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting August 6.

Honor 9A specifications

As for specifications, the Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Honor 9A has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

There is a 5,000mAh battery packed inside the Honor 9A and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

