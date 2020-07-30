Technology News
loading

Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Honor 9A was spotted on Amazon India with a Rs. 11,999 price tag.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2020 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: FoneArena

Honor 9A is set to launch in India on July 31

Highlights
  • Honor 9A was unveiled in Russia in April this year
  • The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • Honor 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup

Honor 9A was briefly listed on Amazon India ahead of its launch. This listing leaked the pricing of the device, and a possible colour option as well. The Honor 9A is set to launch in India tomorrow, alongside the Honor 9S and the MagicBook 15 laptop. The Honor 9A and Honor 9S were unveiled in Russia earlier this year and specifications of the two already known. Key features of the Honor 9A include a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9A price in India (expected) availability, more

Honor 9A was briefly listed in a Phantom Blue colour option on Amazon India. The listing was quickly removed, but not before FoneArena got a screenshot of the page. The price of the Honor 9A was listed to be Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone was launched in Russia in a Midnight Blue colour option as well, apart from the listed Phantom Blue option. In Russia, the Honor 9A was launched in a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and it remains to be seen whether there are more configurations launched in India, or not.

The launch event for India is set to begin at 2pm IST tomorrow, and because it listed to be part of the ‘Prime Day launches' series, the Honor 9A sale itself may begin during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting August 6.

Honor 9A specifications

As for specifications, the Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Honor 9A has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

There is a 5,000mAh battery packed inside the Honor 9A and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 9A

Honor 9A

Display 6.30-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9A, Honor 9A India Launch, Honor 9A Price in India, Honor 9A Specifications, Honor 9A Sale, Honor, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Blocks Madonna’s Post Over COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
#NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts

Related Stories

Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  10. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Says Profit Jump Flags Shift From Cash Payments in Stores
  2. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
  3. #NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts
  4. Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. Huawei Beats Samsung in Global Smartphone Shipments for First Time in Q2 2020: Canalys
  6. Instagram Blocks Madonna’s Post Over COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Leaked in Fresh Renders, Wingtips and Square Charging Case Seen
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down
  10. TikTok Faces US National Security Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com