Honor 9A to Launch in India on July 31, Sales to Likely Kick Off During Amazon Prime Day

Honor 9A was first unveiled in Russia in a single storage variant back in April.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 July 2020 12:15 IST
Honor 9A will come in two colour options in India

Highlights
  • Honor 9A packs MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 3GB RAM
  • It carries triple rear cameras and a single front camera
  • Honor 9A houses a 5,000mAh battery

Honor 9A smartphone is set to launch in India on July 31, as revealed by an Amazon teaser. The phone was first unveiled in Russia back in April in a single storage model that has three colour options. Key specifications of the upcoming Honor 9A include triple rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 5,000mAh battery and single selfie camera. The Honor phone also carries a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Honor 9A further carries Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) and App Gallery store instead of Google Mobile Services and Google Play store.

The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to disclose the pricing of the Honor 9A for the Indian market. The phone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Amazon is teasing the phone as one of its Prime Day special launches, suggesting that it will go on sale beginning August 6 in the country.

To recall, the Honor 9A that was originally launched in April, carries a price tag of RUB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,200) in Russia for the sole 3GB + 64GB storage variant. Its price in India is likely be set around a similar price bracket.

The company has revealed that the upcoming Honor phone will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options in India.

Honor 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9A runs on Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10, out-of-the-box. It features a 6.3-inch screen with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Honor 9A carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video-calling, there's an 8-megapixel front camera, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The Honor 9A also packs 5,000mAh battery that is said to provide 36 hours of talk-time on 4G network.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.30-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor 9A, Honor 9A Price in India, Honor 9A Specifications, Honor 9A India Launch, Honor, Huawei
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Reports Surprise Profit Despite COVID-19 Upheaval
Ubisoft Vows Action on Allegations as It Posts Bookings Beat

