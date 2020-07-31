Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Honor 9A price in India is set at Rs. 9,999, while the Honor 9S comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 July 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Honor 9A comes with a Full View Display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Honor 9A comes with 64GB of onboard storage
  • Honor 9S has a single, 9-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • Both phones will be available in India starting August 6

Honor 9A and Honor 9S have been launched in India. Both new Honor phones come with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Play. The Honor 9A and Honor 9S both also come with a Full View Display and are powered by MediaTek processors. However, there are several distinct features and hardware specifications that make the Honor 9A and Honor 9S two separate devices for different audiences. The Honor 9A comes with a triple rear camera setup, while the Honor 9S has a single camera on its back. Read on to look at the price, specifications, and all the differences between the Honor 9A and Honor 9S.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S price in India, launch offers

Honor 9A price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone, 64GB storage variant, while the Honor 9S comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for the single, 32GB storage option. The Honor 9A will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options. In contrast, the Honor 9S has Blue and Black colour options. Both phones will be available for purchase through Amazon. Moreover, the Honor 9A will be available starting 11am on August 6, while the Honor 9S will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on the same date.

Launch offers on the Honor 9A include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000, whereas the Honor 9S will be available with a Rs. 500 discount. There will also be an additional 10 percent discount on the Honor 9A for HDFC Bank customers. Furthermore, both phones will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

Honor 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9A runs on Android 10 along with Magic UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Full View Display that has a TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Honor 9A has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Honor 9S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9S runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) Full View Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek MT6762R SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with the single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/2.0 lens. You'll also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

honor 9s image Honor 9S

Honor 9S comes with an 18:9 display and a single rear camera

 

For storage, the Honor 9S has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 9A price in India, Honor 9A specifications, Honor 9A, Honor 9S price in India, Honor 9S specifications, Honor 9S, Honor India, Honor
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Big Tech Firms See Robust Results in Pandemic-Hit Quarter

Related Stories

Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  4. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  9. Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
  4. Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
  5. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
  6. Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan
  7. Vivo S7 Teased to Sport 44-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 3
  8. Australia to Make Facebook, Google Pay for News in Landmark Move
  9. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Expected to Be Launched at IFA 2020: Reports
  10. Huawei, Apple Gain Bigger Share of Shrinking China Smartphone Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com