Honor 9A and Honor 9S have been launched in India. Both new Honor phones come with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Play. The Honor 9A and Honor 9S both also come with a Full View Display and are powered by MediaTek processors. However, there are several distinct features and hardware specifications that make the Honor 9A and Honor 9S two separate devices for different audiences. The Honor 9A comes with a triple rear camera setup, while the Honor 9S has a single camera on its back. Read on to look at the price, specifications, and all the differences between the Honor 9A and Honor 9S.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S price in India, launch offers

Honor 9A price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone, 64GB storage variant, while the Honor 9S comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for the single, 32GB storage option. The Honor 9A will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options. In contrast, the Honor 9S has Blue and Black colour options. Both phones will be available for purchase through Amazon. Moreover, the Honor 9A will be available starting 11am on August 6, while the Honor 9S will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on the same date.

Launch offers on the Honor 9A include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000, whereas the Honor 9S will be available with a Rs. 500 discount. There will also be an additional 10 percent discount on the Honor 9A for HDFC Bank customers. Furthermore, both phones will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

Honor 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9A runs on Android 10 along with Magic UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Full View Display that has a TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Honor 9A has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Honor 9S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9S runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) Full View Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek MT6762R SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with the single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/2.0 lens. You'll also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Honor 9S comes with an 18:9 display and a single rear camera

For storage, the Honor 9S has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.