Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and Honor MagicBook 15 are set to launch in India today. While the Honor 9A and Honor 9S will be the brand's latest affordable phones, the MagicBook 15 will be its first notebook arriving in the country. The launch will be live streamed through Honor's social media channels. Importantly, the trio, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and MagicBook 15 have already been unveiled in the global markets. Amazon and Flipkart also recently teased the India launch of the three new Honor devices.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Honor MagicBook 15 launch in India time, live stream details

The Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and Honor MagicBook 15 India launch will take place at 2pm IST today. The launch will be streamed live through Honor India's Facebook account and YouTube channel. A video embed has been provided below to watch the launch live right here.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Honor MagicBook 15 price in India (expected)

Honor 9A price in India could be Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, as spotted briefly on Amazon on Thursday. The phone was launched in Russia with the same configuration at RUB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,200). Moreover, there is no clarity whether it would debut in the Indian market in single RAM and storage option or would get another model.

India pricing of the Honor 9S is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it is likely to be in line with what has been announced in the global markets. The Honor 9S was launched in Russia with a price tag of RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the lone, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Honor MagicBook 15 price, on the other hand, is unknown as the brand didn't reveal its pricing details at the time of its global launch in February.

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A has a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also has microSD card support for storage expansion (up to 512GB). For photos and videos, the Honor 9A has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Honor 9A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S, on the other hand, comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,400 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6762R SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of optics, you'll get a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/2.0 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Honor 9S are identical to what you'll get on the Honor 9A. This means that you can expect 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also packs a 3,020mAh battery and weighs 144 grams.

Honor MagicBook 15 specifications

For an enhanced computing experience, the Honor MagicBook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FullView Display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, along with 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. There is also 256GB of PCIe SSD. The notebook comes with a pop-up webcam and includes an S-shaped fan design for heat dissipation. On the part of ports, you'll get USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebook also comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger.

