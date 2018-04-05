Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM Model Available in Open Sale Till Sunday

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei's, has announced the availability of the Honor 9 Lite smartphone in an open sale - specifically, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model - until Sunday, April 8. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model will now be made available in a bi-weekly flash sale exclusively on Flipkart. Honor 9 Lite is one of the smartphones that the company had launched in India this year, in its efforts to make its mark in the affordable smartphone segment. Positioned in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, the smartphone is the successor to the Honor 8 Lite. The key feature of the handset is the presence of four cameras - two at the back, and two at the front.

As part of the company's Honor World Carnival, which started on April 4, Honor 9 Lite (4GB RAM) buyers will be able to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. The Honor 9 Lite is available in India at a price point of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant. To note, Honor recently announced the rollout of 'Ride Mode' feature via HOTA update (Huawei over the Air) for Honor 9 Lite in India.

To recap the specifications, the Honor 9 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. It sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. Also, it is equipped with dual camera setups on the front as well as the back - both with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It recently started receiving the Face Unlock feature via a HOTA update in India.

Both the Honor 9 Lite variants come with inbuilt storage expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options in the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery. It measures 151x 71.9x7.6mm and weighs 149 grams.