Honor 9 Lite India launch is set for Wednesday, and will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi. The affordable quad-camera smartphone has been teased for launch in the country since earlier this month, and will be a Flipkart-exclusive. The Honor 9 Lite was first launched in China in late December, and is in fact the second major launch by the Huawei brand in the country this year, following the launch of the Honor View 10 earlier this month. To recall, the View 10 was exclusive to Amazon India. The Honor 9 Lite India launch will be live streamed, and you can check it out below. The launch begins at 12:30pm IST.

Honor 9 Lite expected price in India

Honor 9 Lite price in India can be expected to be roughly around the same as the smartphone's China price. To recall, in China, the Honor 9 Lite price began at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Next up, the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600), while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant ws priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 17,500).

Notably however, the Flipkart listing indicates that the Honor 9 Lite's 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be not be launched in India. Thus, only the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants are expected to be made available in the country. For now, Flipkart has not teased any launch offers.

Honor 9 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9 Lite runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo, out of the box. It bears a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 428ppi. It is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 9 Lite bears dual camera setups on both the front and back, as we mentioned. In both the front and back, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The rear camera offers PDAF autofocus, apart from LED flash, in addition. The Honor 9 Lite offers with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage depending on the variant, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Honor 9 Lite include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer (digital compass), and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery that's rated to deliver a talk time of up to 20 hours on 3G, and a standby time of up to 24 days - it charges fully in about 2 hours 20 minutes, the company said. It measures 151x71.9x7.6mm, and weighs 149 grams.

