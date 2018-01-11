Honor 9 Lite, the company's second quad-camera smartphone, will launch soon in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone for a while, but now it has confirmed that it will soon be available in a Flipkart exclusive sale. Honor 9 Lite comes with four cameras and a glass unibody design. The smartphone was launched in China in December 2017 and will now made its way into the Indian market. Pricing in China started at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, with the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600) and the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 17,500). We can expect the Honor 9 Lite price in India to be roughly the same.

At the time of the launch, Honor had said that the Honor 9 Lite will be released in 14 more countries, including India, Russia, and the UK. Earlier, Honor had launched the Honor 7X in India and this month the flagship smartphone Honor View 10 also went on sale. Meanwhile, the Honor 9 Lite is expected to go on sale later this month. Flipkart has already listed the smartphone along with specifications on its website. There appears to be no change in specifications, though it is a possibility the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant wont be launched in India.

Honor 9 Lite specifications, price

The Honor 9 Lite is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone features a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 428ppi. The 9 Lite is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, where four cores are clocked at 2.36GHz, and the other four cores are clocked at 1.7GHz. The Honor 9 Lite comes in several variants of 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There are dual camera setups on both the front and back of the Honor 9 Lite. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera on both the sides. Meanwhile, the rear camera features PDAF autofocus and LED flash.

In terms of storage, the Honor 9 Lite comes in either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage depending on the model. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

As for the connectivity options, the Honor 9 Lite include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer (digital compass), and proximity sensor.

The Honor 9 Lite is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. The device promises to provide a talk time of up to 20 hours on 3G and a standby time of up to 24 days. Honor says the smartphone charges fully in about 2 hours 20 minutes. When it comes to dimensions, the Honor 9 Lite measures 151x71.9x7.6mm and weighs 149 grams.

