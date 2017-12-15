Huawei is all set to continue expanding full-screen experience in its smartphone range by launching two new smartphones. Among the two, the Honor 9 Lite, which would be a more basic version of the Honor 9, will be launched on December 21, while the Huawei Enjoy 7S will be unveiled on December 18. The Chinese company has already teased the forthcoming launch of the Honor 9 Lite, and major specifications of the Enjoy 7S are leaked ahead of the formal announcement.

Huawei's Honor brand on Thursday posted an invite of the Honor 9 Lite launch through its official Weibo account. The invite confirms that the new Honor smartphone is set to be launched on December 21. The company is hosting an event at Futian Sports Park, Shenzhen, to make the announcement. Further, the formal invite highlights the presence of a full-screen display and four camera sensors - two on the front and the other two on the back - on the Honor 9 Lite.

Photo Credit: Honor/ Weibo

The official invite doesn't detail any specifications of the Honor 9 Lite. However, its TENAA certification that has surfaced online with model number LDD-AL10 states that the smartphone will come with a 5.65-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and will sport a dual camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. The TENAA certification also mentioned Android 8.0 Oreo on the Honor 9 Lite, and its render on the listing shows a back-facing fingerprint scanner.

If we believe some ongoing rumours, the Honor 9 Lite will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor - paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. It is also said to have 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors on the front with a soft LED selfie flash.

Alongside the Honor 9 Lite, Huawei is preparing the Enjoy 7S for this month. China's TENAA has reportedly given certifications to two models of the Enjoy 7S - the FIG-TL10 and FIG-AL10. But ahead of any official details, a teaser and a couple of images of the new Huawei smartphone have emerged on Weibo. The leaked teaser confirmed that the company is launching the Enjoy 7S on December 18 with a full-screen panel and a dual camera setup.

Evan Blass, who is popular for uncovering smartphone launches through his Twitter account @evleaks, leaked the specifications of the Huawei Enjoy 7S. Blass claimed that the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 running smartphone will have a 5.65-inch display with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 659 chip, 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera setup, 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel front camera setup, and a 3,000mAh battery. The leaker also mentioned the existence of two variants of the Enjoy 7S, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and other the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Additionally, he stated that the smartphone will have about 7.5mm of thickness and 143 grams of weight.

Price details about the Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Enjoy 7S are likely to reveal at the time of their official launch in China. Huawei is also expected to bring both the new smartphones to India sometime following their availability in the Chinese market.