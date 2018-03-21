Honor Store Sale Offers Discounts on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, and More

Huawei brand Honor on Wednesday launched its Honor Store second-anniversary sale under which it is offering discounts and cashback offers on smartphones and accessories. The sale runs from March 21 to March 23, and is hosted exclusively on the Honor online store. Models that are a part of the Honor sale include the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X, as well as Honor power bank, along with accessories. The Chinese company has also partnered with MobiKwik to offer up to 15 percent of SuperCash, with a maximum amount being Rs. 3,000.

Customers purchasing the Honor 9 Lite under the Honor sale will get 15 percent SuperCash on paying with MobiKwik wallet, while the Honor 7X 32GB is available with a free cover. The Honor 7X 64GB variant, on the other side, is available with a discount coupon worth Rs. 1,000 against promocode HONORBDAY1K. Customers can also use HONORBDAY2K code to avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 that is limited to few units.

In addition to smartphones, Honor Power bank APO8Q with 10000mAh battery is available at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,999). Customers picking up the PC cases and flip covers for the Honor 8 Lite and Honor 6X can avail up to 90 percent of discount. The PC cases for both models are available at Rs. 29 (MRP Rs. 299) each, while the flip covers for the Honor 8 Lite and Honor 6X are listed at Rs. 99 (MRP Rs. 599) and Rs. 49 (MRP Rs. 399), respectively. Similarly, the Huawei Quick charger AP32 is available at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 999).

"Honor expresses gratitude to its customers for driving this phenomenal growth; and therefore on the second anniversary of our official store, we are happy to announce lucrative discounts and cashback offers on our bestselling smartphones like Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X. We hope to maintain the winning streak for years to come with our strong loyal customer group," said P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in a statement.