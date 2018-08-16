Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA

Honor 8X is now passing through the usual channels of certification in China as last year's Honor 7X becomes due for an upgrade in October 2018. The successor has been seen on Chinese certification site TENAA with design elements and specifications listed. As per the listing, the upcoming Honor 8X - with model number ARE-AL00 - will sport a "waterdrop-like" display notch, which is expected to resemble the one seen on the Oppo F9. Apart from that, it is seen to have vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This phone will have a phablet-like appearance thanks to a huge 7.12-inch panel.

Given the past record of TENAA leaks, the launch of this smartphone is just about a few weeks out, but we aren't yet sure whether it will be called the Honor 8X. Pricing and availability details have also not been leaked yet, but we could expect Honor to reveal all that information at an official launch event.

Honor 8X (ARE-AL00) specifications

The Honor 8X, as per the TENAA listing, will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a massive 7.12-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. While the chipset hasn't been revealed, it could either be the latest Kirin 710 or one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 SoCs. Storage will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X will bear a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Honor 8X comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

There is a 4,900mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the Honor 8X are listed to be 177.57x86.24x8.13mm and weight is 210 grams.