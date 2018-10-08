Honor 8X Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive Offering in India, Price Tipped

After the Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on October 16, something the company announced last week. Now, an IANS report cites industry sources to claim it will be exclusive to a particular e-commerce paltform, and also revealed its price.

An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will be priced between Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 23,000, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The smartphone with the new HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC was launched in China last month. In China, the Honor 8X price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,800), and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 397ppi of pixel density. There is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that is backed by an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 8X has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,750mAh battery and measures 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.

