Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream

Honor 8X is all set to become the Huawei sub-brand’s latest smartphone in the mid-range segment at a launch event in New Delhi today. With a 6.5-inch panel and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, this handset claims to offers a phablet-like experience in a significantly smaller form factor. The Honor 8X will become Honor's first smartphone in India to be powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Other highlights of the Honor 8X include GPU Turbo, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, a dedicated microSD card slot, and GPU Turbo technology.

Honor 8X price in India

Honor 8X price in India will be revealed today, but it is likely to start between the Rs. 15,000-20,000 price range. The phone will be sold in India in three variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Colour options include Black and Blue.

The Honor 8X was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900), CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 17,000), and CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 20,300), respectively, for the three above-mentioned configurations.

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS LCD display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 397ppi. The phone is powered by the company’s in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with a Mali G51, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. On the front, the Honor 8X sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. There is a non-removable 3,750mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.