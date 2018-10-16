NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream

, 16 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream

Honor 8X price in India will be revealed at today's event

Highlights

  • Honor 8X will be the company’s latest smartphone in India
  • It is the first Honor phone with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC in India
  • Honor 8X price in India expected to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000

Honor 8X is all set to become the Huawei sub-brand’s latest smartphone in the mid-range segment at a launch event in New Delhi today. With a 6.5-inch panel and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, this handset claims to offers a phablet-like experience in a significantly smaller form factor. The Honor 8X will become Honor's first smartphone in India to be powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Other highlights of the Honor 8X include GPU Turbo, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, a dedicated microSD card slot, and GPU Turbo technology.

Honor 8X price in India

Honor 8X price in India will be revealed today, but it is likely to start between the Rs. 15,000-20,000 price range. The phone will be sold in India in three variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Colour options include Black and Blue.

The Honor 8X was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900), CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 17,000), and CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 20,300), respectively, for the three above-mentioned configurations.

 

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS LCD display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 397ppi. The phone is powered by the company’s in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with a Mali G51, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). 

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. On the front, the Honor 8X sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. There is a non-removable 3,750mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor 8X, Honor 8X Price in India, Honor 8X Specifications
Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus Looks Set to Launch in China on Tuesday
India's Data Localisation Decision Leaves Global Digital Payment Firms in a Bind
Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  3. Asus Schedules October 17 Event, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Successor Incoming?
  4. Realme Claims to Have Sold Over 10 Lakh Phones During Flipkart's Sale
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Tweaks How 'Delete for Everyone’ Feature Works
  6. Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Six Sony Smartphones Now Up to Rs. 10,000 Cheaper in India
  8. India's Data Localisation Decision Leaves Global Digital Payment Firms in a Bind
  9. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review
  10. Poco F1's Poco Launcher Now Available to All Android Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.