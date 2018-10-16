Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched the Honor 8X smartphone in India. The smartphone went official in China last month, and it features a dual camera setup, premium glass-finish back, multiple RAM + storage options, and sports a display notch. It includes Dolby Atmos surround sound backed by stereo speakers, and packs artificial intelligence (AI) powered features for better imaging. The Honor 8X supports the company's GPU Turbo Technology that claims to increase performance by up to 60 percent while reducing battery consumption by up to 30 percent.

Honor claims that its GPU Turbo will benefit mobile games that require high graphics processing efficiency by enhancing the speed and optimising the gaming experience. At the event, Honor also announced that the company has seen a massive 500 percent growth in the Indian smartphone market in 2018.

Honor 8X price in India

The Honor 8X smartphone is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Honor 8X will be available exclusively via Amazon India from October 24 onwards. The smartphone will be available in Black, Red, and Blue colour options.

Honor 8X specifications and features

The Honor 8X is seen sporting a premium glass-finish back with a double textured design and 15 layers of aurora glass. There's a display notch up front, and the smartphone sports thin bezel on all sides of the display with a claimed screen-to-body ratio at 91 percent. The smartphone sports a dual camera setup at the back stacked vertically and placed on the top edge.

Honor 8X First Impressions

The fingerprint sensor is also situated at the rear end of the Honor 8X. It claims to feature TUV Rheinland-certified blue light protection, and comes with features such as AR stickers, Portrait mode, HDR, and Super Night Scene among others. It supports Face Unlock, and has a triple slot tray for enabling dual SIMs and microSD card expansion simultaneously.

One of the notable AI-powered features is the ability to scan a product using the camera, and it automatically searches it online for the user to purchase. It comes with AI Sport Shots for moving photos, AI Super Super-Slow motion modes, and multi-scene recognition as well.

The Honor 8X smartphone runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android Oreo, and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano + microSD). It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 397ppi. The phone is powered by the company's in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with a Mali G51 and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB, plus storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. On the front, the Honor 8X sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. There is a non-removable 3,750mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging and a power saving battery features.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Honor 8X measures 160.4x76.6x7.8mm, and sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.