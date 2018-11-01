Huawei brand Honor has announced festive offers on the Honor 8X, Honor Play, and Honor 7C that will be available through Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will be conducted between November 2 and November 5. The Honor Store, which comes as a dedicated online store for Honor devices, has also offered discounts on the Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 7C, and Honor 7X. Customers purchasing the Honor smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sale using an HDFC Bank card can avail a 10 percent instant discount, while a 10 percent cashback is set to be provided through Amazon Pay.

Among other models, the Honor 8X will be available for purchase with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC and 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay during the Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone was launched in India last month in two distinct variants - with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage options. It starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is available with a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

The Honor Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available with a Rs. 2,000 price cut and will come at Rs. 17,999 during the Amazon sale. The Honor Play 6GB RAM variant, on the other hand, will be available with an exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000. Further, the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,500 at Rs. 8,499.

Alongside offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Honor Store has also brought a bunch of discount offers. The Honor Play with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage as well as the Honor 9N with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage are available with a Rs. 2,000 discount at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 23,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 9,999, respectively. Similarly, the Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Honor 7A, and Honor 7S are available with a Rs. 1,000 discount at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 7,999, and Rs. 5,999, respectively. The Honor 10 that debuted at Rs. 32,999 back in May is available under the discount at Rs. 24,999. The Honor 7C 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available with a discount of Rs. 1,500 at Rs. 8,499. The Honor 7X 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, on the other hand, are available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

The "Honor Dealightful Sale" is already live through the Honor Store and will end on November 7. The sale also brings coupons worth Rs. 300 on cart value of Rs. 9,000 and above and cashbacks on payments being conducted through Paytm and MobiKwik.

"After the successful two rounds of Honor sale, we aspire to see the same enthusiasm for this sale as well. Honor has become the fastest growing smartphone in India and this is our effort to provide consumers with the best offers which are available on Amazon and our e-marketplace portal – Honor Store," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in a press statement.

