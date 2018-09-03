Honor is set to launch its smartphones - Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max - at an event in China on September 5. Both the smartphones have been a part of the rumour mill for a while now, but the latest details reiterate and reveal more specifications of the upcoming handsets. The smartphones from the Huawei sub-brand are expected to come with a 'waterdrop' display notch, and the key features are expected to be dual rear cameras, bigger batteries, and large displays. The Max variant is expected to be the more premium model, with a larger screen, and better specifications. While a bigger variant was spotted in a Chinese certification listing earlier this year, the Honor 8X has now surfaced on the same site again. Meanwhile, the Honor has already listed the Honor 8X Max on its own Vmall platform.

An Honor smartphone with model number JSN-AL00 has been listed on TENAA. While it contains a full specifications sheet, the listing does not provide any images of the smartphone. As per the listing, the Honor 8X will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT display. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. While the processor has not been revealed, it could only be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC or Huawei's own Kirin 710 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X will bear a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Honor 8X comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will be equipped with 64GB and 128GB internal storage options.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, there is a 3,650mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the Honor 8X are listed to be 160.4x76.6x7.8mm and weight is 175 grams.

Coming to the Honor 8X Max, China's JD.com had previously listed the smartphone on its platform. The same smartphone has now been spotted on the company's own Vmall platform. The Vmall listing lists the specifications of the smartphone, and they are the same as reported before. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a slight chin at the bottom housing the Honor branding. At the back, there is a dual camera setup stacked vertically and a rear fingerprint scanner is seen as well.

As per the listing, the Honor 8X Max sports a 7.12-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port, GPS/ AGPS, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. As for dimensions, the Honor 8X will measure 177.57x86.24x8.13mm. Notably, the listing does not reveal the price of the smartphone. However, you can pre-book the handset for CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) via Vmall.