Honor 8X lineup, after days of teasers and hints, is officially set to launch in China on September 5. The Huawei-owned brand has given its official word on the launch event that will witness the launch of two variants of the handset - Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Earlier this week, the first alleged live image of the Honor 8X was outed in a report. A smartphone was also spotted on the Chinese certification site TENA that hinted at some of the specifications of one of the variants of the handset. The smartphones are expected to come with a 'waterdrop' display notch, and the key features are expected to be dual rear cameras, bigger batteries, and and large displays. The Honor 8X series is expected to be a successor to the Honor 7X that was launched in October last year.

The Chinese phone maker took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to announce the launch date for its next smartphones in China. Honor also posted a teaser image on the site. Unfortunately, the company did not reveal any more details, such as the specifications of the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Notably, pricing details have also not been leaked yet, but we could expect Honor to reveal all that information at an official launch event. To recall, Honor had previously confirmed Honor 8X's existence via the same site. However, that teaser did not reveal much, except that the smartphone will 'surpass limits', and will be 'beyond imagination'.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor 8X rumoured specifications

As per the previous TENAA listing, the Honor 8X (model number ARE-AL00) will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will sport a 7.12-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The SoC is expected to be the latest Kirin 710 processor or one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 SoCs.

The Honor 8X will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone will have an 8-megapixel camera at the front. In terms of connectivity, it will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB. Sensors onboard the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Also, it will be fueled by a 4,900mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Honor 8X will measure 177.57x86.24x8.13mm and weigh 210 grams.