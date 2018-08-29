Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 8X and the Honor 8X Max at a launch event in China on September 5. The Max variant is expected to be the more premium model, with a larger screen, and better specifications. Now, more information about the Honor 8X Max has been tipped thanks to its premature listing on JD.com, revealing its complete design, features, and specification details as well.

JD.com lists the Honor 8X Max with a dummy price tag CNY 9,998 (roughly Rs. 103,000). This is obviously just a dummy price tag, and the exact price will be unveiled at the event next week. The smartphone is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a slight chin at the bottom housing the Honor branding. At the back, there is a dual camera setup stacked vertically and a rear fingerprint scanner is seen as well. The smartphone is listed in a Magic Night Black colour option, but the product description page on JD.com has a slew of posters revealing that the Honor 8X Max will also be made available in Blue, and Red colour options. There are complete renders of the phone as well, seen from the front and back.

The posters reveal that the smartphone will sport a huge 7.12-inch display with the waterdrop notch. The screen-to-body ratio is listed to be at 90 percent, and it will support Dolby Atmos sound technology. The back is to sport a 3D design that will reflect differently from different angles. The Honor 8X Max will sport 18W quick charging that will enable 40 minutes of calls with a quick 10-minute charge. The listing was spotted by tipster @banggogo on Twitter.

Previous leaks indicate that both the Honor 8X and the Honor 8X Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. A TENAA listing suggests that the Honor 8X will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, sport a 7.12-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) TFT panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, pack 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and enclose a 4,900mAh battery under the hood.

The dual rear camera module will bear one 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As for dimensions, the Honor 8X will measure 177.57x86.24x8.13mm and weigh 210 grams.