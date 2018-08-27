Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max are scheduled to launch in China on September 5, as per a teaser released by the Huawei-owned smartphone brand. As we near the launch of the two new Honor smartphones, specifications and design renders have been leaked in the past few weeks giving us an idea of what to expect from the duo. A screenshot from a Chinese benchmarking website has now emerged that suggests the two handsets will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoCs out-of-the-box.

Earlier this month, the TENAA listing for the Honor 8X had revealed that the phones would get an octa-core SoC, which could have been the latest HiSilicon Kirin 970. Instead, Honor seems to have gone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon offerings for this launch. The model number mentioned on this post on Weibo, ARE-AL00, matches the one seen on TENAA. It appears to be a screenshot from China's benchmarking portal Master Lu.

Honor 8X rumoured specifications.

All of the below specifications have been sourced from Chinese certification portal TENAA. The Honor 8X will run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 7.12-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) TFT panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There will be a massive 4,900mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X will bear a dual rear camera module with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As for dimensions, the Honor 8X will measure 177.57x86.24x8.13mm and weigh 210 grams. We expect to know the full list of specifications early next month at the launch event.