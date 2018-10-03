NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official

Honor 8X will come to markets like Malaysia, Russia, Czech Republic, and Thailand in October

Highlights

  • Honor 8X has gone official in UAE and Spain
  • It is expected to launch in several other countries this month
  • Pricing and availability has not been revealed

Honor 8X is all set for an official unveiling at an event in New Delhi on October 16, as per the Huawei sub-brand’s official website. The website also reveals that the Honor mid-range Phablet has been launched globally in Dubai, UAE and Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, and will come to markets like Malaysia, Russia, Czech Republic, and Thailand in October. To recall, the Honor 8X, along with the Honor 8X Max, was first launched in China early last month. Let's check out the details of the Honor 8X.

The landing page on Honor’s global website reveals that the Honor 8X phablet will arrive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 9, Moscow, Russia on October 10, in Prague, Czech Republic on October 11, and October 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event in New Delhi is scheduled for October 16 just in time for the festive season.

Honor 8X price, availability

Honor 8X was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 17,100), and the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes in at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,300). Global pricing and availability of the Honor 8X has not been revealed yet.

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 397ppi pixel density. The handset sports a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X bears a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is 3,750mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor 8X, Honor 8X Specifications, Honor 8X Price in India
Harry Game Video Game Footage Leaked, 'Magic Awakened' and 'Magic Forever' Possible Titles
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3 Receiving September Android Security Update in India: Report
Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  2. Motorola One Power Review
  3. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  4. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Everything You Can Expect
  6. How to Make Sure You're Getting the Best Deals During Festive Season Sales
  7. Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
  8. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
  10. Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 With 6-Hour Battery Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.