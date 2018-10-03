Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official

Honor 8X is all set for an official unveiling at an event in New Delhi on October 16, as per the Huawei sub-brand’s official website. The website also reveals that the Honor mid-range Phablet has been launched globally in Dubai, UAE and Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, and will come to markets like Malaysia, Russia, Czech Republic, and Thailand in October. To recall, the Honor 8X, along with the Honor 8X Max, was first launched in China early last month. Let's check out the details of the Honor 8X.

The landing page on Honor’s global website reveals that the Honor 8X phablet will arrive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 9, Moscow, Russia on October 10, in Prague, Czech Republic on October 11, and October 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event in New Delhi is scheduled for October 16 just in time for the festive season.

Honor 8X price, availability

Honor 8X was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 17,100), and the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes in at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,300). Global pricing and availability of the Honor 8X has not been revealed yet.

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 397ppi pixel density. The handset sports a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X bears a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is 3,750mAh battery under the hood.