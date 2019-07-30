Technology News
loading

Honor 8X, Honor 10 Confirmed to Be in Line to Get Android Q: Honor India

Huawei is making sure that its popular phones are covered

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 16:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8X, Honor 10 Confirmed to Be in Line to Get Android Q: Honor India

More Honor phones confirmed for EMUI 10 update

Highlights
  • Honor 8X confirmed to get Android Q
  • Honor India also says the Honor 10 will get it
  • Android Q is slated to arrive via EMUI 10 for Honor phones

Google's latest version of Android — codenamed Q — is all set to arrive in a few months and with it, we can expect a whole bunch of phones to receive the update early-on, other than the Pixel phones. Back in May, Huawei announced a bunch of its phones that are scheduled to get the Q update. This also included some Honor smartphones but there weren't many of them. Now, Honor India has confirmed that the Honor 8X and the Honor 10 will be getting the Android Q update, whenever it arrives.

Huawei's initial list of phones, confirmed to get the Android Q update, included the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20RS Porsche Design, P30, P30 Pro, Honor V20 and Honor Magic 2. Then, last month, Honor confirmed that the 20 series will also be compatible with the Android Q update but users were curious about support for some of the older models. Replying to a user query on Twitter, Honor India confirmed that the 8X will be compatible with the next version of Android, along with the Honor 10.

Huawei will launch Android Q with its next instalment of EMUI, which will be version 10. According to the latest news, the company is said to introduce this next month during annual developer conference in China. Here, we might catch a glimpse at some of the new features coming to this custom Android skin.

Meanwhile, we're still seeing some of the older phones being updated to EMUI 9.1. Recently, the Honor 20i (Review) and Honor 10 Lite (Review) got the update, which added features like GPU Turbo 3.0, the ability to set up video ringtones for select contacts, and the ability to trigger the voice assistant by long pressing the power button.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, EMUI 10, Android Q, Honor 10, Honor 8X
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected
Honor 8X, Honor 10 Confirmed to Be in Line to Get Android Q: Honor India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  4. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  5. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched
  7. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders in Red, Green Colour Variant Leaked
  9. Panasonic Lumix G95 Rugged Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Its Payments Service Without Permission in India, Company Blames a Bug
  2. PlayStation 4 Hits 100 Million Consoles Sold Milestone, Sony Sees Growth in Image Sensor Business
  3. Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor 8X, Honor 10 Confirmed to Be in Line to Get Android Q: Honor India
  5. Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India to Rival Swiggy, Zomato
  8. Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
  9. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
  10. Nintendo Sells 2.1 Million Switch Consoles in Q2, Sees Profit Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.