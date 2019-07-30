Google's latest version of Android — codenamed Q — is all set to arrive in a few months and with it, we can expect a whole bunch of phones to receive the update early-on, other than the Pixel phones. Back in May, Huawei announced a bunch of its phones that are scheduled to get the Q update. This also included some Honor smartphones but there weren't many of them. Now, Honor India has confirmed that the Honor 8X and the Honor 10 will be getting the Android Q update, whenever it arrives.

Huawei's initial list of phones, confirmed to get the Android Q update, included the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20RS Porsche Design, P30, P30 Pro, Honor V20 and Honor Magic 2. Then, last month, Honor confirmed that the 20 series will also be compatible with the Android Q update but users were curious about support for some of the older models. Replying to a user query on Twitter, Honor India confirmed that the 8X will be compatible with the next version of Android, along with the Honor 10.

Huawei will launch Android Q with its next instalment of EMUI, which will be version 10. According to the latest news, the company is said to introduce this next month during annual developer conference in China. Here, we might catch a glimpse at some of the new features coming to this custom Android skin.

Meanwhile, we're still seeing some of the older phones being updated to EMUI 9.1. Recently, the Honor 20i (Review) and Honor 10 Lite (Review) got the update, which added features like GPU Turbo 3.0, the ability to set up video ringtones for select contacts, and the ability to trigger the voice assistant by long pressing the power button.