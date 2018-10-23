NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 8X to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

Honor 8X to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

, 23 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8X to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

The price in India of Honor 8X goes up to Rs. 18,990

Highlights

  • Honor 8X price in India starts at Rs. 14,990
  • It comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants
  • It will be available exclusively via Amazon in India

Honor 8X, the company's latest smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country via Flipkart tonight. The Huawei sub-brand launched the Honor 8X in India earlier this month, following a release in China in September. The Honor 8X comes with a display notch and sports thin bezel on all sides. There is a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the handset supports Face Unlock. A key AI-powered feature in the Honor 8X includes its ability to scan a product using the camera to automatically search it online for the user to purchase. Notably, the smartphones will go on sale exclusively on Amazon at 12am IST (Midnight).

Honor 8X price in India

The price in India of Honor 8X starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. As mentioned, the handset can be purchased via Amazon India starting October 24 onwards. Notably, it comes in Black, Red, and Blue colour models. Launch offers include 1TB data benefits for Bharti Airtel subscribers.

Honor 8X First Impressions

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 397 pixels per inch. It comes with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, paired with a Mali G51 GPU. The handset comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

The Honor 8X features a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

Inbuilt storage options include 64GB and 128GB, plus storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options in the Honor 8X include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable 3,750mAh battery, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging and a power saving battery features. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Huawei Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Honor 8X, Honor 8X price in india, Honor 8X specifications, Honor, Huawei
Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Tonight
iOS 12.1 to Bring Fix for 'Beautygate' on iPhone XS, iPhone XR
Honor 8X to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Price, Specifications Listed on Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia Smartphones Prices Slashed by Up to Rs. 13,000
  3. Asus ZenFone Models Discounts for Flipkart Dhamaka Days Sale Detailed
  4. Xiaomi to Launch a Snapdragon 675 Smartphone Soon, India Chief Confirms
  5. Oppo R15x Is a Replica of the Oppo K1 With Double the Internal Storage
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone With 10GB RAM Launched
  8. Honor Magic 2 Teased in Close Up Images, Hands-On Video Appears Online
  9. Micromax Returns to Top 5 India Smartphone Makers After 2 Years: Counterpoint
  10. Poco F1 to Get Widevine L1 Support for HD Video Streaming Soon: Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.