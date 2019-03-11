Technology News

Honor 8X EMUI 9.0 Update Based on Android Pie to Roll Out From March 18

, 11 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8X EMUI 9.0 Update Based on Android Pie to Roll Out From March 18

Highlights

  • Honor 8X will get the Android Pie update starting from March 18
  • It will be a staged rollout to all the Honor 8X phones in the market
  • Honor 8X will be available at a discounted price at the Honor Days sale

Honor 8X was launched in the Indian market in October last year. The smartphone was targeted at the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment and offered a premium build quality and a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC at its price point. At launch, the Honor 8X was running EMUI 8.2.0 on top on Android Oreo but Honor has now announced that this device will be updated soon to run EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Chinese smartphone, tablet, and wearables brand Honor has announced that the Android Pie update will roll out in batches for the Honor 8X (Review) starting from March 18. Since it is a staged rollout, it may take longer to reach all the Honor 8X devices currently in the market. The updated EMUI 9.0 firmware brings a newer design and new features that were introduced in Android Pie.

One such feature expected to come to the Honor 8X is Digital Balance which helps users track their smartphone habits. Digital Balance will help users understand how they spend their time on the smartphone and help curb excessive usage with the help of app usage timers. We used them on the Honor View 20 (Review) during our review and found it to be very useful.

The EMUI 9 update should also update the Honor 8X to a recent security patch but the details of that are unknown at the moment. Honor has also mentioned that the update supports AR scanning combined with image recognition technology which helps users identify an item and purchase it.

Notably, Honor made the Android Pie update announcement alongside its Honor Days Sale where the Honor 8X is available at a discounted price.

The Honor 8X has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for the upcoming sale which is a discount of Rs. 1,000 over its launch price of Rs. 14,999. The Honor 8X is powered by a Huawei Kirin 710 SoC and comes in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage options. It has a 3750 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch full-HD display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Honor, Honor 8X
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Honor 8X EMUI 9.0 Update Based on Android Pie to Roll Out From March 18
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Blaupunkt Earbuds
TRENDING
  1. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones, May Release Today
  2. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  4. Vivo S1 Leaked With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  5. OnePlus CEO Hints True Wireless Earbuds May Launch Alongside OnePlus 7
  6. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
  7. Captain Marvel: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. Captain Marvel Blasts Off With Sixth Best Opening of All-Time
  9. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.