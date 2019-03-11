Honor 8X was launched in the Indian market in October last year. The smartphone was targeted at the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment and offered a premium build quality and a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC at its price point. At launch, the Honor 8X was running EMUI 8.2.0 on top on Android Oreo but Honor has now announced that this device will be updated soon to run EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Chinese smartphone, tablet, and wearables brand Honor has announced that the Android Pie update will roll out in batches for the Honor 8X (Review) starting from March 18. Since it is a staged rollout, it may take longer to reach all the Honor 8X devices currently in the market. The updated EMUI 9.0 firmware brings a newer design and new features that were introduced in Android Pie.

One such feature expected to come to the Honor 8X is Digital Balance which helps users track their smartphone habits. Digital Balance will help users understand how they spend their time on the smartphone and help curb excessive usage with the help of app usage timers. We used them on the Honor View 20 (Review) during our review and found it to be very useful.

The EMUI 9 update should also update the Honor 8X to a recent security patch but the details of that are unknown at the moment. Honor has also mentioned that the update supports AR scanning combined with image recognition technology which helps users identify an item and purchase it.

Notably, Honor made the Android Pie update announcement alongside its Honor Days Sale where the Honor 8X is available at a discounted price.

The Honor 8X has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for the upcoming sale which is a discount of Rs. 1,000 over its launch price of Rs. 14,999. The Honor 8X is powered by a Huawei Kirin 710 SoC and comes in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage options. It has a 3750 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch full-HD display.