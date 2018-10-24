NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8X Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Price Starts at Rs. 14,999

, 24 October 2018
Honor 8X price in India goes up to Rs. 18,999 for the top-end variant

Highlights

  • Honor 8X price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • It comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants
  • Honor 8X will be available exclusively via Amazon India

Honor 8X, the latest sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone by Honor, is now on available in India via Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival sale that kicked off at midnight. The Huawei sub-brand launched the Honor 8X in India earlier this month, following a release in China in September. The Honor 8X comes with a display notch and sports thin bezel on all sides. There is a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the handset supports Face Unlock. The Amazon-exclusive Honor 8X boasts of a premium design and goes up against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review), Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review), Nokia 6.1 Plus  (Review), Motorola One Power (Review), and the Realme 2 Pro (Review).

Honor 8X price in India

Honor 8X price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. As mentioned, the handset can now be purchased via Amazon India. Notably, it comes in Black, Red, and Blue colour models. Launch offers include 1TB data benefits for Bharti Airtel subscribers.

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X runs Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 397 pixels per inch. It comes with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, paired with a Mali G51 GPU. The handset comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

The Honor 8X features a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

Inbuilt storage options include 64GB and 128GB, plus storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options in the Honor 8X include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable 3,750mAh battery, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging and a power saving battery features. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Huawei Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
