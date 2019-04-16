Technology News

Honor 8S Specifications, Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch Soon

, 16 April 2019
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Honor 8S leaked render

Highlights

Honor 8S is tipped to sport waterdrop-style notch, 3,020mAh battery

The phone is listed to sport 13-megapixel rear camera, Helio A22 SoC

Honor 8S is expected to launch soon, will run on Android Pie

Honor 8S smartphone has now surfaced online, and its renders and detailed specifications have been leaked. The smartphone is expected to go official in a few days, and it is tipped to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a single rear camera setup, and the Honor branding at the back and front. The budget phone is listed to feature a 5.71-inch display, a Helio A22 processor, and a 3,020mAh battery as well. This leak comes days after the Honor 8A Pro was launched in China.

The Honor 8S specifications and renders were leaked by German site WinFuture. The report says that the phone will launch soon, and didn't detail its pricing and availability. As per the renders shared in the report, the Honor 8S is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch, and thick bezels on the sides. There's also a significant bottom chin that sports the Honor branding. At the back, there is a single rear camera setup, volume and power buttons on the right edge, and the Micro-USB port at the bottom.

The report claims that the Honor 8S runs on Android 9 Pie-based on EMUI 9, and features a 5.71-inch (720x1520 pixels) IPS display. The phone is listed to be powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

The Honor 8S is reported to sport a 13-megapixel rear sensor with 1080p video recording support, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. It should pack 3,020mAh battery, and connectivity options will include Micro-USB port. The phone is covered in a plastic housing, and is 8.45mm thick. At launch, the phone will reportedly be made available in Black, Blue, and Gold.

Comments

Further reading: Honor 8S, Honor 8S Price, Honor 8S Specifications, Honor
